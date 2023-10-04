Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira Have A Daughter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rochelle Rao/Instagram

Bigg Boss 9 couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday, October 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rochelle Rao/Instagram

'Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023,' Rochelle informed us on Tuesday.

'Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you. "I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him." 1 Samuel 1:27.'

The couple, who wed in 2018, had announced their pregnancy in August.