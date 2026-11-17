From a teenage heartthrob in Twilight to stepping into James Bond's shoes, Robert Pattinson has come a long way.



IMAGE: Robert Pattinson as James Bond.



Key Points Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the new James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios, with a short video confirming his casting.

Pattinson's casting breaks a long-standing tradition of hiring lesser-known actors for the 007 role, as he is already a globally recognised star.

He has a diverse filmography, including roles in Harry Potter, Twilight, The Batman, The Odyssey and critically acclaimed indie films, showcasing his dramatic range.

He was the most popular Hufflepuff. He was a seductive vampire with emo issues. He was the Caped Crusader, also with emo issues. And now, he is going to order vodka martinis, shaken, not stirred.

Yes, people, meet the new James Bond: Robert Pattinson.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's casting as the British secret agent with the codename 007 on November 16, releasing a short video in which he steps out of the shadows, gun in hand, looking dashing in a tuxedo, before stepping into the shadows again.

From what we have heard, R-Patz has beaten the likes of Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner to land the coveted role for a reported three-film deal.

Breaking the Bond Tradition

What's more, his casting breaks one very crucial tradition when it comes to hiring a James Bond actor.

While many of them were established performers before they landed the role, all the actors who eventually played 007 gained global prominence through the character: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Robert Pattinson's case is different.

He has been a globally recognised face from the early stages of his career, thanks to his roles as the ill-fated Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire and the 200-year-old vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga.

Pattinson's Diverse Filmography

In an effort to shake off that heartthrob Edward Cullen image, Pattinson took on roles that challenged his dramatic abilities, earning critical acclaim for his indie projects and establishing himself as arguably the most successful actor to emerge from either franchise.

Then came his casting as Batman, which made him even more popular. Not to mention his appearances in two major Christopher Nolan films, Tenet and The Odyssey, where he impressed with two diametrically opposite performances. In one, he plays a loyal aide who knowingly walks towards his doom to ensure the protagonist's future unfolds as intended. In the other, he is a snivelling backstabber with an insatiable lust for power.

What's more, he is also part of Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is also helming the upcoming James Bond film.

So, while Pattinson might be a little too famous to step into 007's iconic tuxedo, we all know he is too terrific an actor to mess up the role. And in case you are among the few unfamiliar with just how wonderful an actor he is, Sreeju Sudhakaran picks his 10 favourite Robert Pattinson films.

Sorry, Twilight fans, this one's not for you...

Cosmopolis (2012)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson in Cosmopolis.

Even before he broke completely out of the Twilight franchise, Robert Pattinson had already started making an effort to be recognised as a serious actor rather than a pale, lovestruck heartthrob.

In that pursuit, he got to work with the great David Cronenberg. If you are familiar with the director's work, you would know of his affinity for the weird, surreal and bizarre.

Cosmopolis is a satirical take on capitalism's stranglehold on the American economy, told in a cold, unnerving manner, with Pattinson impressing as a young billionaire with self-destructive tendencies.

The Rover (2014)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson in The Rover.

David Michôd's The Rover is set in a dystopian future, with the Australian wastelands providing an ominous backdrop to this thriller.

Guy Pearce plays a mysterious drifter whose car is stolen by a trio of bank robbers. To get it back, he enlists the help of one of the robbers' slow-witted brothers, played by Robert Pattinson.

The film explores the unlikely bond that develops between the two under the harshest of circumstances, leading to a tragic and violent conclusion.

Maps To The Stars (2014)

Where To Watch: Apple TV (For Rent)

IMAGE: Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson in Map To The Stars.

David Cronenberg seemed impressed with Pattinson's work in Cosmopolis, no surprises there, and cast him once again in his ensemble-driven black comedy, this time satirising celebrity culture.

Also starring Julianne Moore, John Cusack, Mia Wasikowska, Sarah Gadon and Olivia Williams, the film sees Pattinson play a limo driver who is also an aspiring screenwriter. He uses his observations of the people he encounters, particularly the members of the Weiss family, as material for his screenplay.

His interactions with them, including the ways they exploit him, offer a glimpse into the materialistic and nihilistic world he inhabits.

The Lost City Of Z (2016)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam in The Lost City Of Z.

James Gray's The Lost City Of Z is a dramatised account of adventurer Percy Fawcett, who mysteriously disappeared in the Amazonian forest along with his son, never to be seen again.

Charlie Hunnam plays Percy Fawcett, while Tom Holland, following his Spider-Man debut, plays his son Jack. Robert Pattinson plays Costin, a close aide of Percy who accompanies him on several of his expeditions, though not the final one.

The Lost City Of Z pieces together the life of a fascinating man while avoiding some of his more contentious claims, such as his alleged sightings of giant anacondas.

It tells the story in a grounded, emotional manner, even attempting to explain what might have happened to the Fawcetts. The film also benefits from solid performances across the cast.

Good Time (2017)

Where To Watch: Apple TV (For Rent)

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson in Good Time.

From the Safdie brothers, before their unceremonious split, comes Good Time, a dark and gritty crime thriller in which Robert Pattinson seems determined to make us forget his good looks.

With bleached hair (at one point) and a scruffy appearance, he plays a down-on-luck bank robber trying to rescue his developmentally challenged brother from police custody.

His frantic, discomforting attempts to pull off the rescue unfold in a nerve-racking manner, held together by a truly stupendous performance from Pattinson.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse.

Robert Eggers' second film also belongs to his favourite genre, horror, but The Lighthouse is possibly his weirdest and most surreal work.

Shot entirely in black and white, it stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as two lighthouse keepers. The younger man gradually descends into madness as the isolation of his workplace and the bizarre happenings around him begin to take their toll.

Dafoe and Pattinson deliver wonderfully deranged performances, while the film impresses technically with its eerie sound design and cinematography.

The Batman (2022)

Where To Watch: JioHotstar and Prime Video

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

The Batman was once supposed to be a one-off superhero film, since Pattinson wasn't particularly keen on committing to a franchise. But the Matt Reeves-helmed film won over both critics and fans, and we are now getting a sequel releasing in 2027.

Capturing the early days of Bruce Wayne's attempts to become Gotham's protector, The Batman focuses more on the sleuthing skills of the superhero. After all, he is supposed to be the world's greatest detective.

The Batman feels like Reeves' tribute to Roman Polanski's Chinatown, as Batman navigates his way through gangsters and crime lords while trying to track down a serial killer who leaves clues.

While Pattinson makes for a grounded Batman, the film also boasts strong performances from Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Colin Farrell.

The Drama (2026)

Where To Watch: Prime Video (For Rent)

IMAGE: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in The Drama.

Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama might seem like a light-hearted romcom about a couple dealing with pre-wedding jitters, but it is anything but that. Of course, there is humour, but it is the kind that makes you laugh awkwardly or leaves you wondering whether you should be laughing at all. And that is very much by design.

Robert Pattinson plays a nerdy editor who is about to marry the love of his life (Zendaya), only to find himself reevaluating his decisions, his understanding of the women he loves and his own supposedly idealistic nature. As his paranoia grows, so does the awkwardness of the situations he finds himself in, mostly self-caused, while his relationship with his fiancee deteriorates.

It is a performance that captures the comic side of the actor while also showcasing his penchant for playing characters who can be wonderfully uncomfortable to watch.

The Odyssey (2026)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson in The Odyssey.

Matt Damon resolutely leads Christopher Nolan's astounding take on the Greek epic, which features a vast ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron, among others.

And yet, standing out from the ensemble is Pattinson as Antinous, one of the evil suitors seeking to marry Odysseus' wife, Penelope.

Antinous is power-hungry, devious and crafty, yet too cowardly to enter a fight head-on, preferring to let others die in his place. And Pattinson plays the role with all the required sliminess.

Primetime (2026)

Where To Watch: Not Available For Streaming

IMAGE: Robert Pattinson in Primetime.

Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen, the former real-life host of the reality series To Catch A Predator, in Lance Oppenheim's Primetime.

The movie depicts Hansen's relentless pursuit of child predators, exposing them on camera, while also dramatically unravelling his growing anxiety over maintaining the show's ratings and the fear that the exposure of a secret affair could destroy his marriage.

Pattinson plays up the neurotic nature of the TV personality, particularly excelling at showing Hansen's chameleonic side and the way he changes his persona for the camera when confronting the predators.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff