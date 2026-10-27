Robert Downey Jr's Son Indio Lands His First Lead Role

Robert Downey Jr's son Indio is set to make his mark in Hollywood with his first lead role in the independent film Love In Vein.

IMAGE: Indio Downey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram

Key Points Indio Downey, son of Robert Downey Jr, will star in his first lead role in the independent film Love In Vein.

The film, written and directed by Will De Los Santos, is based on Ryan Leone's novel Wasting Talent and explores addiction, relationships, and life struggles in Los Angeles.

Indio Downey, 33, a musician, has previously appeared in films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang but Love In Vein marks his debut in a leading capacity.

Indio Downey, son of Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, is set to play the lead role in the upcoming independent film Love In Vein. The film, which deals with addiction, love and self-destruction, will mark Indio's first lead role in a movie, Deadline reported.

About Love In Vein

Written and directed by Will De Los Santos, the film is based on the late Ryan Leone's novel Wasting Talent. The story follows Damien, played by Indio, as he deals with addiction, relationships and the struggles of life in Los Angeles.

The film will be produced by Muse Productions in association with ArtHouse Gooning. Shooting is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in March and April 2027. Casting for other roles is currently underway.

Chris Hanley, known for producing films such as American Psycho, Spring Breakers and The Virgin Suicides, will produce the film alongside Orson Oblowitz, Tricia van Klaveren and Ben D Wallace. Jeffrey Gliwa is financing the project through Blue Shark Pictures and will also serve as an executive producer.

Speaking about the film, director Will De Los Santos said he wanted to stay true to the original novel and its subject matter. He also spoke about how the author's death had given the project a deeper meaning.

'Ryan left behind a brutally honest novel about addiction, love and Los Angeles. Since his passing, making Love In Vein has taken on an even deeper meaning for me. I want to honour his voice and the rawness of the book without softening its edges,' said De Los Santos, as per the publication.

Indio Downey's Background

Indio, 33, is a musician and the eldest of Robert Downey Jr's three children. He has previously appeared in a few films, including Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which starred his father.

However, Love In Vein will be his first film in a lead role.

Robert Downey Jr has spoken publicly about his past struggles with addiction. He later rebuilt his career and became one of Hollywood's leading actors, according to Deadline.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff