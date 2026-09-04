'Uttam Kumar Showed Us The Journey Of A Superstar'

'It's a matter of pride for us that a man from Bengal is ruling hearts all over the world.'

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore and Uttam Kumar in Amanush.

Key Points 'I don't know anybody who can match up to his stardom or who can make everything look so real with his acting nuances, his sensitivity, his smile and his charisma.'

'He was one of the most sensitive and hard working actors -- from his first film to his last, he showed us the journey of a superstar.'

'He's like a textbook. Everything is so beautiful about that person. He has made singers alive through his voice. He has made acting alive through the director's eyes.'

The legendary Uttam Kumar was every Bengali's favourite hero, and this applies to Rituparna Sengupta too.

The actress is the president of Shilpi Sansad, an organisation founded by Uttam Kumar, and she hopes to carry forward his vision of supporting fellow artists.

On his birth centenary on September 3, Rituparna shares her earliest memories of Uttam Kumar and tells Subhash K Jha, "I must have been 16-17 when I began to mesmerise myself with Uttam Kumar's films with Suchitra Sen. What a blend of acting prowess and glamour!"

When did you first become aware of the legend called Uttam Kumar?

When I was a little kid. I mean I just came to know about the name Uttam Kumar. I came to know he passed away when I was in...I don't know... maybe the first or second standard.

I used to hear his name from my parents, and my grandmother -- more from the female family members because they were avid fans of Uttam Kumar.

IMAGE: Rituparna Sengupta wears an Uttam Kumar-printed sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rituparna Sengupta

When did you become aware of Uttam Kumar's power as a star?

Later, I came to know that he's one of the most revered actors, a superstar and the Mahanayak. The day of his death, when the radio announced that Uttam Kumar is no more, I think everything stopped in the family. That whole day, there was no other activity in Kolkata.

The whole of Kolkata was on the streets just to get a glance of Uttam Kumar. This is when it struck me: What it meant to be Uttam Kumar!

That day I realised he's something very big. When he was taken away, the lorry carrying him was uplifted to a point where Uttam Kumar could be seen by the entire world. His last journey was taken through Kolkata. A big entourage of people went with him.

Everybody thronged to get a last glance of the Mahanayak.

IMAGE: Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen in Har Mana Har.

Was that your first glance of Uttam Kumar?

Yes. I remember his nostrils stuffed with little cotton buds, the chandan had been done, white flowers were piled up on him... only the face could be seen.

I still remember that one glance of Uttam Kumar. When I grew up, I became aware of his films and his luminous legacy.

When did you begin watching his films?

I must have been 16-17 when I began to mesmerise myself with Uttam Kumar's films with Suchitra Sen.

What a blend of acting prowess and glamour!

I don't know anybody who can match up to his stardom or who can make everything look so real with his acting nuances, his sensitivity, his smile and his charisma.

He was both an actor and a superstar.

IMAGE: Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore in Nayak.

Which are your favourite Uttam Kumar films?

Satyajit Ray rightly did Nayak with him, so that ismone of my favourites. Then, there are other films like Haranu Sor, Jhinder Bondi, Shilpi,Saptapadi. Then, the films he did with Supriya Devi, also Khokababur Pratyabartan where he played an old man.

I am in awe of Sonakshi Raja.

Then, he did a film with Aparna Sen called Ekhane Pinjar.

I think he was one of the most sensitive and hard working actors -- from his first film to his last, he showed us the journey of a superstar.

How do you explain his durability?

All of his films run till today. We are celebrating a hundred years of Uttam Kumar, the whole of Kolkata is celebrating his stardom in a way we have never seen before. I'm very privileged to be the president of Shilpi Sansad, which Uttam Kumar had started. (He started the) organisation for artists and their troubles.

He wanted to cast people, who were not getting work, so that was his idea of giving back to society. Madhabi Mukherjee became the president, then Supriya Devi. And now, I am holding the reins and we are trying to do as much as possible.

I definitely want to make a mark. I want to see that this organisation helps artists, that's what he (Uttam Kumar) wanted.

IMAGE: Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar in Pathey Holo Deri.

Kolkata is celebrating Uttam Kumar's 100th birth anniversary.

It's a matter of pride for us that a man from Bengal is ruling hearts all over the world.

I think the Mahanayak tag goes only with him. Uttam Kumar is our inspiration.

As I moved ahead in life and as I walked through this industry, I felt how much he is there with us every moment.

I think we refer to Uttam Kumar whenever it comes to acting or stardom.

He is indeed an institution.

He's like a textbook. Everything is so beautiful about that person. He has made singers alive through his voice. He has made acting alive through the director's eyes.

He's the apple of the eye for everyone in this Bengali film industry. Those who have worked with Uttam Kumar are the most privileged lot.

Any particular incident you remember about the Mahanayak?

When I was a child, my entire family -- big fans of Uttam Kumar -- got tickets for Pathey Holo Deri. I was not in the list of those going and I still remember, I was crying, and suddenly my uncle looked at me and said, you know, you can go for this film. It's more of a family film than an adult one. That was my first brush with Uttam Kumar's films. It was such a lovely film.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff