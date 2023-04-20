RIPPamelaChopra: 'You've left behind a legacy of love'

'Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much awaited weekly event marked on all our calenders.'

'Her CAREFULLY curated meals were a delight and fabulous.'

'LOVE YOU PAMMY.'

IMAGE: Pamela Chopra with her younger son Uday Chopra. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed into the ages on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, and film folk paid their last respects on social media. They also condoled with Pamela's sons, Aditya and Uday Chopra, and daughter-in-law, Rani Mukerji.

Javed Akhtar confirms the sad news: 'Today Pamji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra, has passed away.

She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yashji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person.'

Ajay Devgn: My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopraji. Om Shanti.

Bhumi Pednekar: Pam Aunty you've left behind a legacy of love, warmth and kindness. Will never forget our chat after DLKH.

Your legacy lives on in many you showered your wisdom on. My condolences to all of those that loved her.

Amaal Mallik: The sweetest lady ever #PamelaChopraji passes away today to be united with her beloved.

I remember saving money every day to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopraji holding her husband #YashChopraji's hands and walking through their empire.

Pankaj Udhas Saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt Pamela Chopra. A lady of integrity, intelligence and grace. Also a wonderful singer our prayers are with the Chopra family may her soul rest in eternal peace, Om Shanti.

Raghav Juyal: Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra, lovingly called as Pam Auntie. She was a primary driving force behind #YashRajFilms.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Chopra family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. #PamelaChopra Om Shanti.

Ashoke Pandit: Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra (Pam auntie) wife of Late Yash Chopraji. An ever smiling women of substance with full of positive vibes will be missed by the entire film industry.

Anil Sharma: V v sad to hear about sad demise of mrs Pamela Chopraji .. wife of Shree Yash Chopraji.. my heartiest condolences to #adichopra #udaychoora #ranimukharji n entire @yrf RIP

Sonal Chauhan: Saddened to hear about Pamela Chopraji's demise. May Her soul rest in peace. Condolences and strength to the family #PamelaChopra #RIP

Madhur Bhandarkar: Sending my heartfelt condolences to the Chopra family on the loss of their beloved Pam Chopraji. My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and the whole family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. #OmShanti.

IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon shares a happy memory from one of her birthdays with Pamela and Yash Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Dhillon/ Instagram

Poonam Dhillon: Lost a tremendous lady of Grace, Intelligence, integrity, love, strength, generosity PAMELA YASH CHOPRA .. can go on about her Limitless amazing qualities.

My mentor, person who groomed me from a gawky teenager to a film actor presentable on screen in TRISHUL. Have spent such Precious time with here where I have learnt a Lot from her. Truly will miss her intensely. As will everyone who knew her.

Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much awaited weekly event marked on all our calenders. Her CAREFULLY curated meals were a delight and fabulous. MEDIA REPORTED her age as 85 but she she was Not Yet 75. Would have been 75 this year on JULY 29th.

A Leo with all the qualities of a LIONESS. LOVE YOU PAMMY ..BE in Peace with The Almight & YASHji.

Lalit Pandit: I just met Adi Chopra at his house. He was sitting alone. All will, of course, be coming to meet him at his house. He had just come from the cremation and was instructing arrangements for the industry to come and see him. I also came from the cremation and went to his house. Such a big loss. Everyone loved Pam Aunty.

Jaya Bachchan: May she rest in peace. Have not been in touch for very long. Sad.

Hema Malini: I knew her as a very inspiring person, specially for Yashji as a director. Her influence was enormous on him. She was lovely kindhearted and a poetic person. She sang in Yashji's Trishul which I was part of.

Lovely voice, lovely person. Will be missed by everyone who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Pam aunty was a mother figure. I have the fondest memories of her. She was very very dear to all three generations of my family, my grandfather (legendary singer Mukesh), my father (singer Nitin Mukesh) and me.

She was the nicest, gentlest soul ever and what a beautiful singer she was too. Will truly miss her a lot.

With inputs from Subhash K Jha.