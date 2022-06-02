RIP KK: 'The tears won't stop'

'I have lost a piece of my heart. I can cry me a river and write words & words.. but I can never completely express what he means to me.'

IMAGE: Shaan, Palash Sen and KK on The Kapil Sharma Show. Photograph: Kind courtesy KK/Instagram

Singer KK passed into the ages after giving a performance in Kolkata, sending shock waves throughout the film industry.

His friends and colleagues still cannot believe the news, and the condolences and tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Shaan: Let me just pretend you are here .. we never spoke on a regular basis .. but always had one another in a very special place in our heart !! I have said ' 'as content, as uncomplicated yet uncompromising when it came to his personal space. Had his prioritise perfectly in place.

But I realise .. there can never be anyone like @kk_live_now !! He will always be 'The One and Only' .. I cannot even begin to imagine what Jyo, Nakul and Tamara are going through .. All I can say is that He gave them 20 lifetimes of warm memories .. compared to any average family man.

We started together .. we did so many SuperDuper hits songs together .. #KoiKahe #TimeToDisco #DusBahane #HumdumSuniyoRe #Zameen (title track) #Golmaal .. songs from #DeTaali .. the list is endless ..

We did the most number of shows together .. touring with @anumalikmusic ji in the early 2000s.. .. #No1Yaari Tour through WB, Orissa, Assam .. our Back to back 3 shows in 3 years in Dubai. I am blessed to have known this 'Boy' (who refused to grow up .. and now will remain Forever Young)

Palash Sen: 11th Feb, 2022, I got a chance to meet him after years, at the Kapil Sharma show shoot. Got a chance to tell him what he means to me and how grateful I am to God, for him ... We laughed and laughed.. and sang together .. and reminisced our journey. We parted with a promise that we will meet more often.

Little did I know...

I have lost a piece of my heart. I can cry me a river and write words & words.. but I can never completely express what he means to me.

They say, only the good die young .. and he was the best out of all of us. Mera yaar ...KK!!

IMAGE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya with KK. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhijeet Bhattacharya/Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj: Mera chhota Bhaiyaa.. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break, pehli film, pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS (KK in Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. Also no one knows that he sang the 2nd music in Lata jee's paani paani re) Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein.. Bepanah dard.. Bichhdey sabhee baari baari.

Hansal Mehta: Introduced to me by @vishalrbhardwaj. We used to cart a stereo system together so that directors could hear Vishal's music and hear his unique voice.

We became friends and over the years he sang in all my films until Woodstock Villa. The song Haule Haule from Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar remained an unreleased gem and a regret that will always remain.

Go well my friend. You left too early.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya: #Shocked .. Beyond Imagination..I was and always will be your biggest Fan..Gone Too soon Brother...

Aisa kya Gunah Kia ki .... Chale gaye .. Lut gaye ??? #KK #RIP

IMAGE: Mohit Chauhan with Shaan and KK. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Chauhan/Instagram

Mohit Chauhan: KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you.

Rahul Vaidya: I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir.

Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI.

Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the 'voice of youth!' His songs had such impact. Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1!

Shreya Ghoshal: One of the most humble, gentle, pure human being I have met in my life. God's dear child was sent to spread love in the lives of millions of fans, friends and colleagues. Now God needed him back? So soon?! Cruel!! Cant imagine what his family is going through.

Vishal Dadlani: The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!

Karan Johar: Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent.... RIP KK... the entertainment world has lost a true artist today....Om Shanti

Kartik Aaryan: Shocked and Saddened KK sir you and your voice will live forever in our Hearts.