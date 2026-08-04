Rida Tharana Gets Ready To Rock The Traitors 2

Bengaluru-based social media sensation Rida Tharana is set to make her television debut on Season 2 of The Traitors.

Last year, social media influencer-turned-actor Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid made her mark on Season 1 of The Traitors, wowing audiences with her fiery personality.

This year, another popular influencer is set to join the game and she happens to be Apoorva's best friend.

We are talking about Rida Tharana who will make her television debut on Season 2 of The Traitors.

Apoorva may not have won the show, but can Rida take home the trophy? Before she storms onto our screens, Namrata Thakker finds out more about who Rida Tharana is.

Key Points Rida Tharana, a Bengaluru-based social media influencer with 1.6 million Instagram followers, is making her television debut on Season 2 of The Traitors.

Rida, who holds a degree in biotechnology and genetics, previously worked as a model and emcee, hosting over 400 events.

Rida made her Cannes debut this year and is now poised to enter the reality show, following Apoorva Makhija's appearance in Season 1.

Meet Rida Tharana: From Coorg to Bengaluru

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Rida is a Bengaluru-based social media influencer who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Born in Polibetta in Coorg, Rida moved to Bengaluru after completing school to pursue higher studies. She earned a bachelor's degree in biotechnology and genetics from Garden City University, Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Rida, who is fluent in English, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, initially worked as a model and emcee. She has hosted more than 400 events, including corporate gigs, award ceremonies and fashion shows.

Journey into Content Creation and Global Collaborations

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

In 2020, the gorgeous model shifted her focus to content creation and started making reels and videos on self-love, women empowerment, body positivity and much more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Fan girl moment meeting Cynthia Erivo during Wicked promotions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

With her daddy dearest on his birthday!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Rida's relatable content struck a chord not only with her audience but also with global brands, which led to many collaborations with Netflix, Airbnb, L'Oréal, Maybelline, and more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Slaying the Hollywood retro look while in LA for a collab with clothing brand H&M.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Rida made her big Cannes debut this year, and rocked the red carpet look like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Rida is all set to make her television debut with the reality show Traitors 2. Will she rock the show? Let's wait and watch!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff