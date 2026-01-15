Richa-Ali Party With Shabana Azmi, Rekha

Film folk enjoyed a soulful evening at Kaifi Azmi's 107th birth anniversary.

Shabana Azmi and her brother, the celebrated cinematographer Baba Azmi, celebrated their poet-father Kaifi Azmi's 107th birth anniversary on January 14 in Mumbai, surrounded by friends. The open-air event was held at Shabana's home, and was attended by friends and film folk.

The evening packed in a lot of music and poetry, and also gave a glimpse into Kaifi Azmi's artistic journey.

Glimpses from Kaifi Azmi's 107th birth anniversary celebrations

Shabana Azmi and Baba Azmi, with his wife Tanvi Azmi and their daughter Meghna Vishwakarma.

Rekha gives Shabana a special hug while Nandita Das waits her turn.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Richa, Vidya and Nandita flash their pretty smiles.

Zahrah S Khan.

Urmila Matondkar.

Sandhya Mridul.

Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan.

Dia Mirza and Tannishtha Chatterjee join the gorgeous ladies.

Javed Akhtar.

Kanwaljeet Singh.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff