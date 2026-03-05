Rhea, Kriti, Mrunal At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception for the film fraternity on March 5 in Hyderabad.

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda held their wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Many film celebrities attended the reception, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and Neena Gupta.

Political leaders such as DK Shivakumar, KT Rama Rao, and G Kishan Reddy also attended the reception to congratulate the couple.

Rhea Chakraborty looks glamorous in a pink sari, as she arrives for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception.

Kriti Sanon.

Aditya Sarpotdar (of Thamma and Munjya fame) congratulates Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

Ram Charan arrives barefooted, as he is preparing for his pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. He's seen here with wife Upasana Kamineni.

Chiranjeevi.

Mrunal Thakur.

Allu Arjun.

Ashika Ranganath.

Neena Gupta with husband Vivek Mehra.

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni with their son, Naga Chaitanya.

Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Naveen Polishetty.

Nani with wife Anjana.

Venkatesh.

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar, Karan Johar and Homi Adjania.

Ravi Teja.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff