HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Rhea, Kriti, Mrunal At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Reception

Rhea, Kriti, Mrunal At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 13:12 IST

x

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception for the film fraternity on March 5 in Hyderabad.

Key Points

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda held their wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
  • Many film celebrities attended the reception, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and Neena Gupta.
  • Political leaders such as DK Shivakumar, KT Rama Rao, and G Kishan Reddy also attended the reception to congratulate the couple.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty looks glamorous in a pink sari, as she arrives for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception.

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon.

 

Aditya Sarpotdar (of Thamma and Munjya fame) congratulates Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

 

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan arrives barefooted, as he is preparing for his pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. He's seen here with wife Upasana Kamineni.

 

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi.

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun.

 

Ashika Ranganath

Ashika Ranganath.

 

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta with husband Vivek Mehra.

 

Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Amala

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni with their son, Naga Chaitanya.

 

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

 

Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty.

 

Nani with wife Anjana

Nani with wife Anjana.

 

Venkatesh

Venkatesh.

 

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar, Karan Johar and Homi Adjania

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar, Karan Johar and Homi Adjania.

 

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Rhea Chakraborty

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception
Rashmika-Vijay's Sangeet Ceremony:'Most Fun Night Ever'
Rashmika-Vijay's Sangeet Ceremony:'Most Fun Night Ever'
Rashmika-Vijay: 'To A Lifetime Together'
Rashmika-Vijay: 'To A Lifetime Together'
FIRST PICTURES: Rashmika Weds Vijay
FIRST PICTURES: Rashmika Weds Vijay
Rashmika-Vijay: First Appearance After Wedding
Rashmika-Vijay: First Appearance After Wedding

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in Nepal1:45

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in...

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception0:32

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika...

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing over 870:20

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO