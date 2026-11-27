Emraan Hashmi has already proved his worth as an actor, he should get better parts than those of a robotic action hero, with Himesh Reshammiya's nasal singing voice, suggests Deepa Gahlot.

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh and Emraan Hashmi in Gunmaaster G9.

Key Points Gunmaaster G9 is a loose tribute to Mithun Chakraborty's 1970s character, but the similarities end with the codename.

Emraan Hashmi plays Eeshwar, a former hitman forced back into his violent past by a blackmailing cop.

Aparshakti Khurana's portrayal of the sadistic mob boss is tiresome.

Gunmaaster G9, a two-star film, is a hazy tribute to the original Gunmaster G9, a codename used by Mithun Chakraborty for a CBI officer in two films (Surakksha-1979 and Wardaat-1981) by Ravikant Nagaich, then purveyor of B movies. The similarity ends there.

In Gunmaaster G9 (with a double 'a'), Eeshwar (Emraan Hashmi) is not an agent, but a former hitman for a gangster, with a record high kill count.

A Hitman's Reluctant Return

Having given up the life of crime for the love of a foundling, he runs a thriving dairy farm, and lives with his wife Aarti (Genelia Deshmukh) and an adopted daughter, the bratty Jiya (Inayat Verma).

He left behind in the underworld a foster brother Desu (Aparshakti Khurana), who has grown to become a feared and sadistic mob boss with his hands in every area of crime from drugs to sex trafficking.

But when he gets into weapons of mass destruction, a slimy cop called Rana (Abhishek Singh), blackmails Eeshwar with his past file. He is forced to join Desu's gang again, where his Gunmaster legend still lives.

Directed by Aditya Datt, written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the film faithfully follows the formula of the many films in which a retired agent or hitman is dragged back into a violent past.

It takes a little time to develop a relationship between Eeshwar and Jiya (like the recent Awarapan 2, in which the plot also involved an adopted daughter), and much later, puts in a flashback of the romance between him and Aarti. She is handy with her fists, knives and choppers, so she is given a backstory too.

Over-the-Top Villainy and Action

Desu's savagery is established in a prolonged sequence in which he slaughters an undercover cop and his family.

He even categorises his killings as casual or ruthless. He is suspicious of Eeshwar's return to the fold, but on the verge of a big deal, he could do with some help in planning.

Eeshwar even gets to dance with an item girl, because the once romantic star with the serial killer image, needs to remind the audience that he still has the moves.

The focus is on the action sequences, as gruesome as can be. Hashmi gets some old-style Rajinikanth type quirks, like tossing his cigarette and lighter to the air, and getting a lit ciggie between his fingers.

In keeping with the mood of the times, there is also some divine intervention, with a trishul making a miraculous appearance when needed.

A Disappointing Outcome

Aparshakti Khurana, with curly mop and nose ring, gets to play Desu with Gabbar-like demented glee.

However, because his brutality is so over the top, he gets tiresome, and the film, with all its designer thrills, is ultimately boring.

The scene in which Desu auctions Jiya to his wild henchmen is just plain awful. The violence is not tempered with humour or emotions -- it's all just dark and grim.

Hashmi has already proved his worth as an actor, he should get better parts than those of a robotic action hero, with Himesh Reshammiya's nasal singing voice.

Gunmaaster G9 Review Rediff Rating: