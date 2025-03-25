Revealed! Kangana Apologised To Javed Akhtar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

An erroneous perception has been created around Javed Akhtar's truce with Kangana Ranaut regarding their long-standing legal battle.

For those who came in late, Kangana had accused Javedsaab of intimidation over a meeting that they had regarding her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Javedsaab retaliated with a defamation case.

It ended with Kangana submitting an unconditional apology.

Responding to Kangana's apology, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar's wife, spoke exclusively to Subhash K Jha, "They had asked for no monetary compensation but for her apology in writing. The victory is his and his lawyer, Jay Bhardwaj's.

"But I'm mystified why the press made it seem as though it was a mutual settlement, not an apology in writing which he was seeking and why he had fought the case for four-and-a-half years."

In an interaction right after Kangana's apology, Javedsaab had said, "She has given a letter of regret and apologies, unconditionally withdrawn her words and given a statement, making a commitment that she will never repeat them again. Apologies for the inconveniences caused to me. This is what I wanted and this what I got."