Vande Mataram Gets A 2.0 Version

'It took 22 working days for us to complete the song.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy M M Keeravaani/Instagram

Oscar-winning Composer M M Keeravaani has been commissioned to compose his version of India's patriotic song, Vande Mataram, for Republic Day.

The modest genius is suitably thrilled, and tells Subhash K Jha, "I was excited to take up this huge responsibility."

To be sanctioned the creative right to do your own version of Vande Mataram for Republic Day is no small responsibility. What was your reaction when you were asked to undertake this challenge?

I was excited to take up this huge responsibility. I felt confident from the beginning, thanks to the tough training from my father and mentor, the late Sri Shivadatta, who studied at Bombay's J J School of Arts and absorbed the cultural values and music of yesteryears from stalwarts like Madan Mohan, S D Burman and many more.

In his last days, he used to listen to the song Toch Chandrama Nabhaat by the famous Marathi composer Sudhir Phadke, on loop.

I have also admired Sudhir Phadke's Geet Ramayan. I have learnt a lot from how he had conducted marriage to the words and music in his journey of composing and rendering those wonderful songs at 72-plus.

Tell us about your creative process in this endeavour.

The chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sandhya Purecha, was my guiding force. The abundant knowledge and command she has on music, classical dance styles and Sanskrit language, made it easy for me to understand the need of the event.

We called multiple musicians from Chennai and Mumbai to record the song in Hyderabad. There were other members from the Akademi present in the recording sessions to guide us. Sandhyaji's energy levels and knowledge on diverse subjects was amazing. It took 22 working days for us to complete the song.

IMAGE: Bhanupriya and Kozhi Koovum Neram in the song composed by M M Keeravaani in the Tamil film Azhagan.

Which are your favourite patriotic songs?

There are too many to mention, most of them in Telugu and Tamil. Whenever I listen to Raag Desh, it stimulates devotional feeling for the land and people. There is something divine in the Raag!

My song Kozhi Koovum Neram (from the Tamil film Azhagan in 1991) is not exactly a patriotic song but it had some beautiful verses where a lover preaches to his wife to prioritise the welfare of the society and country, rather than romance and personal choices.

The song was conceived by the late K Balachander whom I consider as the greatest movie director and visionary of my times.

At a time when music in our country has obliterated our classical heritage, how do you manage to remain true to your vocation?

I don't lose my connection with my roots and my love for classical music though I like to be with the trends and update myself to the modern tools.

Your advice to musicians?

Music is never separate from literature. Unless you read books and fall in love with the rich heritage of our times -- be it the Mahabharata and the Ramayana or philosophy from Jiddu Krishnamurti or Malgudi Days from R K Narayan, your music becomes just soulless.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff