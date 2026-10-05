Remembering Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, Movie Legend

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, one of Indian cinema's most inventive filmmakers, leaves behind a seven-decade legacy of fearless experimentation.

IMAGE: Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. Photograph: Kind courtesy @VyjayanthiFilms/X

Key Points Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, a highly versatile and innovative Indian film director, screenwriter, producer, composer, and actor, passed away at 95 in Chennai.

He directed approximately sixty films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English over a career spanning more than seven decades.

Rao was renowned for his experimental approach, exploring genres like science fiction, silent black comedy, fantasy, folklore, and musical drama.

His notable works include Pushpaka Vimana (1987), Aditya 369 (1991), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Bhairava Dweepam (1994), and Mayuri (1984).

Film director, screenwriter, producer, composer, and actor Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, widely celebrated as one of the most versatile and innovative visionaries in South Indian and Indian cinema, passed into the ages on Saturday, October 3, aged 95.

Over a career spanning more than seven decades, he directed around sixty films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao began his journey in the film industry as an associate to veteran filmmaker K V Reddy, assisting on the groundbreaking 1957 classic Mayabazar.

He made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti (1972).

Known for his relentless experimentation, he crossed conventional boundaries by exploring science fiction, silent black comedy, fantasy, folklore, and musical drama.

Some of his most notable directorials include Pushpaka Vimana (1987), a critically acclaimed, entirely dialogue-free silent black comedy starring Kamal Haasan, and Aditya 369 (1991), widely regarded as Telugu cinema's first time-travel epic and science-fiction adventure.

Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), a massive box-office blockbuster in Tamil featuring Kamal Haasan in a triple role, Bhairava Dweepam (1994), a classic socio-fantasy folklore film that remains a benchmark in Telugu fantasy cinema, and Mayuri (1984), a biographical drama based on Sudha Chandran's life.

IMAGE: Nag Ashwin, left, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Devi Sri Prasad.

Inspiring Generations

Demonstrating his lifelong passion for the craft, Singeethamji returned to the director's chair at the age of 94 for the musical fantasy film Sing Geetham (2026), produced by Nag Ashwin.

The film featured dialogue delivered uniquely through song, realising a creative concept he had conceived decades prior.

Singeethamji earned numerous honours throughout his illustrious career, including two National Film Awards, multiple state Nandi Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards, and Filmfare Awards South.

He was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Film Federation of India in 2011.

He is remembered by generations of filmmakers and fans as a peerless pioneer who remained creatively active and ahead of his time until his final days.

IMAGE: Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao at the 46th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-2015) in Panaji, November 25, 2015. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia commons

Devi Sri Prasad's Tribute

Prolific Telugu-Tamil music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who worked with Singeethamji on the latter"s farewell film Sing Geetham, recalls the departed doyen with delight.

"Singeetham Srinivas Rao sir was one of the biggest legendary directors of India and maybe even the world.

"I would say he was one of the biggest directors of the world because the kind of experiments that he did, I don't think we have ever watched in any other Indian movies or even the world movie, even the movies from all around the world."

Devi Prasad says Singeethamji's childlike excitement was infectious.

"His excitement about movies was like a kid, like a new filmmaker who was just starting his career just today. I think that was the biggest inspiration to get from him.

"His excitement to make movies and his passion to make something new. We've been watching his movies since childhood. So everything he has done has been in one way or another experimental.

"Anybody would feel that it was definitely a blessing to even be considered to be working with him. Sing Geetham has definitely been one of the biggest challenges that I have come across in the movie industry as a music composer because generally in any movie we make like five songs or six songs or seven songs.

"There were movies where I made even ten songs, even my first movie called Devi and so many other movies. But this one was one of the biggest challenges because the entire movie, the entire dialogue had to be sung.

"I grew up watching a lot of musicals like Broadway musicals in New York, West End musicals in London and a lot of musicals all around the world.

"That I got a chance to be his music composer is one of the biggest blessings of my life. I was waiting to work for him.

"He somehow always had great confidence and trust in me and he always used to love my music. And even all the while working on Sing Geetham, he used to tell everyone that Devi is the guy who knows it so well how to get this across to the people because he makes it so hummable and singable and easy, catchy.

"So that's what he said even during the launch of the film. He said, 'Who else can compose for this film other than DSP?' And these words coming out of the mouth of such a legendary person was like winning one of the biggest awards for me."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff