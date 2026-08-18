Rekha: 'I Saw Umrao Jaan For The First Time Last Year'

Legendary actress Rekha was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where she emotionally reflected on her iconic role in Umrao Jaan during a special 45th-anniversary screening.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi, Rekha and Mitu Bhowmick Lange at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Key Points Rekha received the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, celebrating her five-decade-long career.

A special screening of a restored version of her 1981 film Umrao Jaan was held, marking its 45th anniversary and her first National Award win for the role.

Rekha expressed that the character of Umrao Jaan has 'never left' her, revealing she 'sleepwalked' through the shooting, blindly following Director Muzaffar Ali's instructions.

IMAGE: Rekha and Mitu Bhowmick Lange at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Legendary Bollywood actress Rekha was the Guest of Honour at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026.

Rekha was presented with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award during the awards night on August 13 at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda, celebrating her five decade-long career.

'I sleepwalked through the entire shooting'

IMAGE: Rekha at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

The festival hosted a special screening of a restored version of her iconic 1981 film Umrao Jaan.

The event marked the 45th anniversary of the classic movie for which she won her first National Award.

During the screening, Rekha expressed that the character of Umrao Jaan has 'never left' her, remaining deeply woven into her memories and silences.

Recalled Rekha, 'I acted in Umrao Jaan at the age of just 22. When Muzaffar (Director Muzaffar Ali) told me the story and that he's making this film in Urdu, I told him someone like me in this film... I was surprised. Believe me, I sleepwalked through the entire shooting. I blindly followed my director's instruction.

'Every nuance, ever adaa you see on screen is Muzaffar Saab's. The fact that the film still holds such a special place in everyone's heart is truly special for me. What people don't know is that I saw this film for the first time last year.'

Director Muzaffar Ali On 'The Umrao Jaan Effect!'

IMAGE: Mitu Bhowmick Lange and Rekha at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Umrao Jaan Director Muzaffar Ali had to skip the Melbourne screening.

"I got my visa a day too late," Muzaffar Ali tells Subhash K Jha. "Umrao Jaan has become a transcontinental and transgenerational phenomena after its 4K Avatar. Its impact on Lucknow becoming a city of dream and grace impacting the art craft and culture and hence an investment friendly ambience for living and all that follows!"

"The return of such efforts are way beyond the box office! The Umrao Jaan Effect!"

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff