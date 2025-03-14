Ready For The Aamir Khan Film Festival?

In his illustrious career, Aamir Khan has delivered a number of entertainers, majority of which have turned out to be big hits.
While re-releases are in vogue, PVR-INOX is coming up with an Aamir Khan Film Festival where 22 of his movies are being screened over the next few days.
In this first part of the feature, Joginder Tuteja looks at these films and how they did during their original release.
Dangal, 2016
Box office collection: Rs 388 crore/Rs 3.88 billion
Verdict: Blockbuster
Aamir's biggest commercial success so far, he has also impressed with his performance in this Nitesh Tiwari film.
3 Idiots, 2009
Box office collection: Rs 203 crore/Rs 2.03 billion
Verdict: Blockbuster
Aamir's most loved film till date, 3 Idiots is also the founding member of the Rs 200 Crore Club films.
Lagaan, 2001
Box office collection: Rs 35 crore/Rs 350 million
Verdict: Hit
The Oscar-nominated Lagaan is a modern day classic.
Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, 1993
Box office collection: Rs 5 crore/Rs 50 million
Verdict: Hit
A sweet and simple success, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke came at a time when Mahesh Bhatt was experimenting with genres and made a romcom.
Raja Hindustani, 1996
Box office collection: Rs 43 crore/Rs 430 million
Verdict: Blockbuster
Raja Hindustani was a surprise blockbuster at the box office, with Nadeem-Shravan's music playing a big role.
Ghajini, 2008
Box office collection: Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion<
Verdict: Blockbuster
The founding member of the Rs 100 Crore Club, Ghajini is a milestone moment for the film industry because it was only after this, that box office tracking became mainstream amongst the aam junta as well.
Akele Hum Akele Tum, 1995
Box office collection: Rs 7 crore/Rs 70 million
Verdict: Average
Akele Hum Akele Tum had an average run at the box office despite sensitive performances from Aamir and Manisha.
Andaz Apna Apna, 1994
Box office collection: Rs 5 crore/Rs 50 million
Verdict: Average
An average box office runner back in time but a cult classic today, there's been a huge demand for a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna.
Taare Zameen Par, 2007
Box office collection: Rs 62 crore/Rs 620 million
Verdict: Superhit
Aamir debuted as a director with T0aare Zameen Par and the maturity that he demonstrated with his sensitive subject was admirable.
The film was a slow starter but eventually emerged a big hit.
Sarfarosh, 1999
Box office collection: Rs 20 crore/Rs 200 million
Verdict: Hit
Aamir Khan impressed as a tough cop as well as soft lover in Sarfarosh.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 1992
Box office collection: Rs 7 crore/Rs 70 million
Verdict: Hit
After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir and Mansoor Khan joined hands again with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and today, the film is hailed as a classic.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.