Ready For The Aamir Khan Film Festival?

In his illustrious career, Aamir Khan has delivered a number of entertainers, majority of which have turned out to be big hits.

While re-releases are in vogue, PVR-INOX is coming up with an Aamir Khan Film Festival where 22 of his movies are being screened over the next few days.

In this first part of the feature, Joginder Tuteja looks at these films and how they did during their original release.

Dangal, 2016

Box office collection: Rs 388 crore/Rs 3.88 billion

Verdict: Blockbuster

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Aamir's biggest commercial success so far, he has also impressed with his performance in this Nitesh Tiwari film.

3 Idiots, 2009

Box office collection: Rs 203 crore/Rs 2.03 billion

Verdict: Blockbuster

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

Aamir's most loved film till date, 3 Idiots is also the founding member of the Rs 200 Crore Club films.

Lagaan, 2001

Box office collection: Rs 35 crore/Rs 350 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in Lagaan.

The Oscar-nominated Lagaan is a modern day classic.

Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, 1993

Box office collection: Rs 5 crore/Rs 50 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan in Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke.

A sweet and simple success, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke came at a time when Mahesh Bhatt was experimenting with genres and made a romcom.

Raja Hindustani, 1996

Box office collection: Rs 43 crore/Rs 430 million

Verdict: Blockbuster

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani.

Raja Hindustani was a surprise blockbuster at the box office, with Nadeem-Shravan's music playing a big role.

Ghajini, 2008

Box office collection: Rs 115 crore/Rs 1.15 billion<

Verdict: Blockbuster

IMAGE: Asin and Aamir Khan in Ghajini.

The founding member of the Rs 100 Crore Club, Ghajini is a milestone moment for the film industry because it was only after this, that box office tracking became mainstream amongst the aam junta as well.

Akele Hum Akele Tum, 1995

Box office collection: Rs 7 crore/Rs 70 million

Verdict: Average

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Akele Hum Akele Tum had an average run at the box office despite sensitive performances from Aamir and Manisha.

Andaz Apna Apna, 1994

Box office collection: Rs 5 crore/Rs 50 million

Verdict: Average

IMAGE: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in Andaz Apna Apna.

An average box office runner back in time but a cult classic today, there's been a huge demand for a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna.

Taare Zameen Par, 2007

Box office collection: Rs 62 crore/Rs 620 million

Verdict: Superhit

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir debuted as a director with T0aare Zameen Par and the maturity that he demonstrated with his sensitive subject was admirable.

The film was a slow starter but eventually emerged a big hit.

Sarfarosh, 1999

Box office collection: Rs 20 crore/Rs 200 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre in Sarfarosh.

Aamir Khan impressed as a tough cop as well as soft lover in Sarfarosh.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 1992

Box office collection: Rs 7 crore/Rs 70 million

Verdict: Hit

IMAGE: Pooja Bedi and Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir and Mansoor Khan joined hands again with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and today, the film is hailed as a classic.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.