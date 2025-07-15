Ready for FaFa's Maareesan?

Fahadh Faasil reunites with his Maamannan co-actor Vadivelu for the film Maareesan.

Directed by Sudheesh Shankar, Maareesan is billed as a comedy-drama, a complete turnaround from the social drama Maamannan.

Faasil plays a thief on a mission to con Vadivelu.

To succeed without resorting to violence or crime, Fahadh's character decides to win Vadivelu's character's trust so that he can get access to his funds.

The trailer, which released on Monday, begins with Fahadh being intrigued by how a fish swimming in the water became prey to a crane flying above in the sky.

He sets his eyes on a middle-aged man (Vadivelu) carrying a lot of money on a trip to Thiruvannamalai.

But a simple theft becomes a hassle when Fahadh discovers that Vaidvelu has Alzheimer's and has forgotten his debit card's ATM pin and route home.

In the final part of the trailer, Fahadh takes a dig at comparisons of his acting performance to Kamal Haasan, calling himself 'not such a great actor like him'.

Maareesan's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film releases in theatres on Sunday, July 20.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff