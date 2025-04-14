HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready For Bollywood's 'Costume' Party?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 14, 2025

No, the MET Gala hasn't come to India.

The Word magazine's Costume for a Cause charity gala in Mumbai saw Bollywood's leading ladies wear quirky fashion.

Wamiqa Gabbi wears a black shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised it with a Fascinator with a veil.

 

Huma Qureshi chooses a white oversized blazer with black ruffles and completes her look with a Fascinator shaped like a bow.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji goes monochrome in sheer with a floral ensemble in front.

 

Sushmita Sen wears a white gown with a sheer overcoat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram

Shahana Goswami ditches monochrome and goes for colour with a yellow Fascinator.

 

Rasika Dugal experiments with denim, and gets mixed results.

 

Kubbra Sait adds a pop of yellow to her outrageous monochrome outfit.

 

Ahsaas Channa keeps it simple with her off-shoulder dress, keeping all the attention focused on her footwear.

 

Anshula Kapoor picks a floral dress with a matching headband.

 

Nikita Dutta pairs a nude drape dress with boots.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Is Wamiqa Getting Married? She Tells Us
Bold, Beautiful And Backless
A Great Way To Jazz Up Your Summer Look
Tamannaah Wants To Scare You!
Like Manushi's Scissorhands Look? VOTE!
