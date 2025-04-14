Ready For Bollywood's 'Costume' Party?

No, the MET Gala hasn't come to India.

The Word magazine's Costume for a Cause charity gala in Mumbai saw Bollywood's leading ladies wear quirky fashion.

Wamiqa Gabbi wears a black shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised it with a Fascinator with a veil.

Huma Qureshi chooses a white oversized blazer with black ruffles and completes her look with a Fascinator shaped like a bow.

Tanishaa Mukerji goes monochrome in sheer with a floral ensemble in front.

Sushmita Sen wears a white gown with a sheer overcoat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram

Shahana Goswami ditches monochrome and goes for colour with a yellow Fascinator.

Rasika Dugal experiments with denim, and gets mixed results.

Kubbra Sait adds a pop of yellow to her outrageous monochrome outfit.

Ahsaas Channa keeps it simple with her off-shoulder dress, keeping all the attention focused on her footwear.

Anshula Kapoor picks a floral dress with a matching headband.

Nikita Dutta pairs a nude drape dress with boots.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff