Ready For Bollywood's 'Costume' Party?

No, the MET Gala hasn't come to India.
The Word magazine's Costume for a Cause charity gala in Mumbai saw Bollywood's leading ladies wear quirky fashion.
Wamiqa Gabbi wears a black shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised it with a Fascinator with a veil.
Huma Qureshi chooses a white oversized blazer with black ruffles and completes her look with a Fascinator shaped like a bow.
Tanishaa Mukerji goes monochrome in sheer with a floral ensemble in front.
Sushmita Sen wears a white gown with a sheer overcoat.
Shahana Goswami ditches monochrome and goes for colour with a yellow Fascinator.
Rasika Dugal experiments with denim, and gets mixed results.
Kubbra Sait adds a pop of yellow to her outrageous monochrome outfit.
Ahsaas Channa keeps it simple with her off-shoulder dress, keeping all the attention focused on her footwear.
Anshula Kapoor picks a floral dress with a matching headband.
Nikita Dutta pairs a nude drape dress with boots.
Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff