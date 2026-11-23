Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol celebrate at the wrap-up party of Ek Badnaam... Aashram in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol.

Key Points Filming for Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 4 has concluded.

Bobby Deol, who plays Baba Nirala, and Director Prakash Jha shared the announcement on social media.

The new season is expected to premiere on MX Player in 2027.

For all Ashram fans, the wait for the fourth season is almost over!

Director Prakash Jha has completed the shooting of Ek Badnaam... Aashram, and he invited lead star Bobby Deol and the rest of the team to a wrap-up party on November 22.

Filming Concludes

Though Anupriya Goenka has been seen in many OTT shows, it is Aashram that got her recognition in smaller towns.

Aashram was the turning point in Kolkata-born actress Tridha Choudhury's career too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Jha Productions (@prakashjproductions)

A day before the party, Jha posted a behind-the-scenes picture with Bobby and announced the completion of the shoot.

'And that's a wrap on Aashram Season 4! A journey filled with passion, teamwork and unforgettable memories. Here's to the amazing team behind every frame!' the filmmaker wrote.

What to Expect in Season 4

IMAGE: Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha.

Bobby Deol will once again be seen as Baba Nirala, the powerful and mysterious godman at the centre of the series.

The third season ended on a dramatic note, with Baba Nirala being sent to prison.

Following his arrest, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) joined hands with his trusted aide Bhopa Swami (Chandan Roy Sanyal) to take control of his empire.

Preeti Sood made her OTT debut with Aashram and once tweeted about it, saying, 'It was the happiest set and shoot.'

Cast and Impact

Pankhuri Gidwani, the second runner-up in the Femina Miss India 2016 pageant, joins the Aashram cast in its fourth season.

Neetu Chandra Srivastava and Akshay Oberoi also join Aashram in its fourth season.

The series is expected to return to MX Player in 2027.

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Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff