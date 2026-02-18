Ready Actor Pravina Deshpande Dies At 60

'Pravina Deshpande was a living example of an iron lady who fought cancer with resilience, grace and strength.'

IMAGE: Pravina Deshpande with Salman Khan in Ready.

Key Points Pravina Deshpande has worked in films like Ready, Ek Villain, Gabbar is Back, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Pravina succumbed to cancer.

Her final rites were conducted on Tuesday at the Hindu Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai.

Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande, 60, known for her work across films and television, passed away on Tuesday, confirmed the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA).

CINTAA offered a heartfelt tribute to the late actress: 'CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpandeji (member since 2008) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip.'

Deshpande's family also confirmed her demise on her official Instagram handle, writing, 'It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026.'

'Pravina Deshpande shot for the film in spite of being in pain and going through chemo sessions'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravina Deshpande/Instagram

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues across social media.

Palash Dutta, who worked alongside Pravina Deshpande in the Manik Talwar-directed short film Thanks Mom, expressed his grief: 'With deep sorrow n profound grief, our very own @pravinadeshpande ji - a beloved person and a talented actress passed away today so gracefully, with dignity n always with a smiling face! She will remain that way forever in our hearts. May her gentle n pious soul attain everlasting heavenly peace. May Almighty give her endearing and supportive family the strength to bear this immense loss.'

Recalling their professional journey, Dutta added, 'I have been knowing Pravina ji professionally since over 22 years and around 19 years ago I cast her in a tv commercial as Priyanka Chopra's Mother n a couple of projects thereafter!'

Dutta also revealed that Deshpande was battling cancer while working on their short film, Thanks Mom.

'She shot for the film (bcoz of being a passionate actor) in spite of being in pain n going through chemo sessions! And won awards n accolades for it. She was a living example of an iron lady who fought cancer with resilience, grace n strength! She truly lived a wonderful n blessed life!' he added.

Who was Pravina Deshpande?

A prominent face in the film and television industry, Pravina Deshpande has worked in popular shows and movies, including Ek Villain, Gabbar is Back, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Her television shows included Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Her latest release was a cameo appearance in Emraan Hashmi's Netflix web series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

