'What If I'd Done A Disservice To Shri Lakshman'

'What if I'd disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with something so important?'

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in Ramayana Part 1. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

Key Points 'Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble.'

'I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana.'

''To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart. I'm sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy.'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is doing wonders at the box office, and its cast members are winning hearts with varying degrees of success.

Ravie Dubey, who played Lakshman, is especially basking in the praise and popularity and he pens a long note on his experience. He has also posted many pictures from the making of the film, giving viewers a closer look into the 'making of' Lakshman.

'I felt 'seen''

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey in Ramayana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

'On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I'd forgotten the feeling of. I felt 'seen', and the love in it felt infinite. I think that's all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it.

'What a gift that is. I'm still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude.

'Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble.

'In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I'm called upon. Offer all I could mentally, physically and spiritually. That was truly all I wanted but You all rewarded me with so much more.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in Ramayana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

Ravie doffed his hat to Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra, Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari, who made him a part of Ramayana.

'@castingchhabra bhai, that one call from you has truly changed my life I'm so grateful, @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @niteshtiwari22 sir, you are rare human beings & i am indebted you put me on a set with the greatest talent in the world. A set where I was the most junior and the least accomplished, and yet from the day I walked in, you gave me just as much love, just as much respect and just as much room to do my work.

'I was scared. What if I'd disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with something so important? What if I'd done too little? What if I'd gone overboard? What if I'd done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself.

'And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There's so much joy in it, of course. But there's also a very tender relief.'

'Thank you for giving Shri Lakshman so much love'

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey in Ramayana Part 1. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravie Dubey/Instagram

'To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart. I'm sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy. Siya Ram have held us in their embrace, and Shri Hanuman is carrying us forward on his shoulders.

'While Shri Lakshman fiercely protects us, Thank you all for seeing me. Thank you for giving Shri Lakshman so much love. I dont know what to do with the enormity of it I bow my head in gratitude and I pray and promise to spend my life being worthy of it.'

View Ravie' post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff