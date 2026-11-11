Ravie Dubey: 'Can't Imagine A More Generous Co-Actor Than Ranbir'

'Ranbirbhai's understanding of acting and action is incredible.'

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey in Ramayana.

Key Points 'So much of my work was with Ranbir bhai and Sai, and their responses, warmth and encouragement made an enormous difference.'

'I feel very fortunate to have worked so closely with Ranbir bhai who gave me such an extraordinary example to follow.'

'I am very satisfied and deeply content with my journey. If you asked me whether I would go back and change anything, my answer would be absolutely nothing.'

Ravie Dubey is winning hearts as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

His portrayal brings warmth, humour and sunshine to a character who is often remembered for his courage and devotion.

In an exclusive interview with Subhash K Jha, Ravie talks about the responsibility of playing Lakshman, his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, the guidance he received from Director Nitesh Tiwari and Producer Namit Malhotra, and why he believes in surrendering to life's opportunities.

Your Lakshman in Ramayana is a source of light and sunshine. How easy or difficult was it for you to interpret the character with such ebullience?

I think the keyword here is surrender. I am very aware of the love the film and the character are receiving, and I am deeply grateful.

But the credit belongs entirely to Namit sir and Nitesh sir for giving the character the agency and attributes that have made him so lovable. The subtle, gentle humour Nitesh sir brought into the writing made me smile at the very first script reading itself.

As far as my approach is concerned, I honestly just put my head down and followed Nitesh sir's guidance on set and Namit sir's feedback after he watched the edits.

A character like this also needs a conducive atmosphere to come alive. So much of my work was with Ranbir bhai and Sai, and their responses, warmth and encouragement made an enormous difference.

The encouragement I received from every member of the cast, including Yash bhai whenever he saw the edits, was precious. The constant, personal reassurance from Nitesh sir and Namit sir made this portrayal possible. All credit to them.

'There were so many occasions when he guided me, corrected me'

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey in Ramayana.

What was your response to being offered this part in such a monumental film? Was the interpretation left to you, at least to a certain extent?

My response was one of immense, immense gratitude. Honestly, sir, I don't think it has entirely sunk in even now.

We have worked on this film for close to three years. It has released, people are appreciating it, and yet the fact that something so monumental and meaningful has become a part of my life is still sinking in. The dominant feeling is gratitude.

The atmosphere on set was extremely disciplined yet very relaxed. Nitesh sir was always very welcoming of my thoughts. I had the freedom and encouragement to explore, but surrendering to the captain of the ship was always the best way to approach this.

I would seek his feedback on my delivery: "Does this work? Is this how you imagined it when you wrote it? Is it sounding the way you would like?" The guidance coming from Nitesh sir and Namit sir felt complete to me.

It was already shaping such a nuanced, layered and well-rounded character that I never felt the need to improvise. My director, producer and seniors deserve every bit of credit.

Most of your sequences are with Ranbir Kapoor. What was your rapport with him? I am told he is a generous actor. What were your most memorable experiences during shooting?

Yes, absolutely. In fact, as far as I remember, in the current edit of Part One, I don't think there is a single scene of mine without Ranbir bhai.

He is truly among the absolute best we have, and a rare human being. I would say this wholeheartedly: I cannot imagine a more generous co-actor. There were so many occasions when he guided me, corrected me and offered valuable suggestions about my approach.

His understanding of acting and action is incredible.

During action sequences, he would suggest little things that could enhance the choreography or make a movement more effective. Those moments of working and learning beside him are particularly memorable for me.

I used every opportunity to learn from him as an actor, as a professional and as a human being. His conduct and work ethic offer so much to learn from.

I feel very fortunate to have worked so closely with someone who gave me such an extraordinary example to follow.

'Whatever comes my way I try to receive gracefully, like prasad'

IMAGE: Ravie Dubey, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana.

Was there anything you wished to do with your character but couldn't? You have had an impressively long and varied career across television, OTT and cinema. Do you feel satisfied with your journey so far?

With Lakshman, I felt completely fulfilled by the vision I was serving. The guidance I received was so complete that I did not feel the need to add something of my own merely for the sake of it.

I am very satisfied and deeply content with my journey. If you asked me whether I would go back and change anything, my answer would be absolutely nothing.

Every phase has brought me here, and I have immense gratitude for all of it, for everything that has happened over these years, for what is happening now and for whatever lies ahead.

Where do you see your career going after Ramayana?

Sir, in all honesty, I don't think in terms of elaborate professional strategies. My own life has given me a powerful testimony to surrender.

Something as grand as Ramayana came into my life through surrender, and that experience has strengthened my faith in it.

So the honest answer is that I don't know, and I don't spend much time trying to map it out.

Whatever comes my way, I try to receive gracefully, like prasad, and give it my wholehearted effort.

What matters to me is approaching the opportunity in front of me with sincerity, gratitude and surrender.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff