Ravi Teja's Irumudi Creates Box Office Frenzy

Ravi Teja has made a spectacular comeback at the box office with his latest Telugu action drama Irumudi.

IMAGE: Ravi Teja in Irumudi.



Key Points Irumudi achieved a career-best opening for Ravi Teja, grossing Rs 24.20 crore (Rs 242 million) on Day 1 and Rs 71.87 crore (Rs 718.7 million) worldwide by the end of its first weekend.

The film's popularity has extended to non-traditional circuits, with packed shows reported in places like Mehsana, Gujarat.

Ravi Teja's Telugu action drama Irumudi has created a massive box office storm. Released worldwide on August 21, the movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Irumudi is being celebrated as a major theatrical comeback for Ravi Teja.

Record-Breaking Performance

Irumudi registered an extraordinary 40,110 tickets booked in a single hour on BookMyShow, entering the top six hourly peaks, and outperforming recent major blockbusters like Devara and Game Changer.

Irumudi recorded a career-best opening for Ravi Teja, grossing Rs 24.20 crore (Rs 242 million) on Day 1. Driven by strong word-of-mouth, its cumulative worldwide collections surged to approximately Rs 71.87 crore (Rs 718.7 million) by the end of its first weekend.

Unprecedented Demand

To handle the unprecedented 'madness' and sold-out shows across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, exhibitors have added numerous late night and early morning shows that filled up within minutes.

While dominating the Telugu states, the cinematic craze has uniquely spread to non-traditional circuits, with single screens and multiplexes recording packed, housefull single shows as far as Mehsana, Gujarat.

The film features an ensemble cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar and Baby Nakshathra, with high energy musical tracks composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff