Ravi Kishan Gets Ready To Play Ram

Ravi Kishan is set to embody the revered character of Lord Ram in the highly anticipated Ayodhya Ki Ramleela theatrical production, performing live in Delhi.

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan as Lord Ram on the Ayodhya Ke Ram poster.

Key Points Ravi Kishan's performances are scheduled for October 19 and 20, 2026 at the Mavalankar auditorium, Constitution Club of India, Delhi.

The production features Arun Bakshi as Ravan and Miss Universe India 2026 Kezia Liz Mejo as Sita.

Ravi Kishan is set to essay the role of Lord Ram in the theatrical presentation of Ayodhya Ke Ram.

Making its highly anticipated debut in Delhi, the production features Ravi Kishan performing on October 19 and 20 at the Mavalankar auditorium, Constitution Club of India.

Star-Studded Cast

Arun Bakshi will play Ravan and Miss Universe India 2026 Kezia Liz Mejo as Sita.

Raza Murad will play Kumbakaran, Avtar Gill plays Meghnad and Vindu Dara Singh plays Lord Hanuman.

The performance will be streamed live worldwide across more than 80 satellite channels, Doordarshan, OTT platforms, and YouTube.

Kishan's Personal Connection to the Role

"I have played mythological characters before, like Parashuram, Kevat, Krishna, and even Mata Sita as a child. But I never before got the opportunity to play Lord Rama," Ravi Kishan tells Subhash K Jha.

"I won't deny I am nervous. At the same time, I am honoured and inspired by the challenge of playing Maryada Purushottam. Given the massive global broadcast scale and my personal reverence for Bhagwan as I am a priest's son, I can't afford to go wrong."

"I pray for the divine energy to perform the role with absolute grace."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff