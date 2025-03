Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

After taking a dip in the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani visited Kashi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Mother and daughter at the Ganga aarti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha took a boat ride and visited each ghat with her mom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

She left some oil lamps in the river.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Raveena and Rasha were accompanied by friends..

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com