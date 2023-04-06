Raveena, Keeravaani Honoured With The Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon has been awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Expressing her gratitude at being chosen for the top honour, Raveena had said earlier, 'Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond.

'I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father.'

Raveena, who received appreciation for her recent performance in the blockbuster KGF 2, will be seen next in the romantic comedy, Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar.

She will also feature in Vivek Budakoti's Patna Shukla, which co-stars the late Satish Kaushik.

She greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the presentation ceremony.

Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani, who has just recovered from Covid, was also awarded the Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu.

Keeravaani had composed RRR's popular song Naatu Naatu, which won the prestigious Oscar as well as the Golden Globe.

Naatu Naatu was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had lyrics by Chandrabose and unique choreography by Prem Rakshith.

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories that included, among others, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and the civil services.

