Rashmika's Double Bill Drama On OTT

Rashmika's double bill drama, Tom Cruise on a deadly mission and lots more thrills on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists the options.

Thamma

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led desi vampire chronicles aims to achieve what Stree, Bhediya and Munjya have for the Maddock horror comedy universe.

The Girlfriend

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Rashmika aces the titular role of a young college-going woman and her traumatic journey of realisation and rebellion against a surrounding of toxic masculinity, casual patriarchy and deep-rooted misogyny.

Dies Irae

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A wealthy architect gets a taste of the spooky and supernatural, compelling him to dig deeper into the mystery and meaning behind these eerie experiences.

Stephen

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A game of truth or dare unfolds as a psychiatrist tries to figure out the mind of a serial killer following the disappearance of nine girls.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Sequel to the Dead Reckoning Part One and eighth movie in the Ethan Hunt franchise revels in Tom Cruise's dazzling display of daredevilry as he rescues mankind from a deadly AI programme called Entity.

Jay Kelly

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

George Clooney plays a movie star with Adam Sandler as his manager in the brand new treat from director Noah Baumbach as they embark on a deeply felt journey to Europe reflecting on matters of the present and past.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The pressure and panic caused by pre-wedding organising and photography when a young couple gets ready to tie the knot forms the core of this exuberant comedy.

Griffin in Summer

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A teenage playwright finds himself increasingly enamoured by a 20-something aspiring actor one life altering summer in this moving portrayal of queer first love.

Kuttram Purindhavan

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Folks of a small town are coloured by guilt and guile after a young girl goes missing unravelling unsettling secrets in this thrilling seven-episode series.

Tron: Ares

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jared Leto's titular Ares personifies a complex AI program on a dangerous mission making his move from digital to physical world.

Pro Bono

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Hospital Playlist and Crash Course in Romance's Jung Kyung-ho plays a high-flying judge compelled to become a public interest lawyer following a series of unexpected events.

The Abandons

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The likes of Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson assert their star power whilst locking horns in this 1850s-set, seven-part Western drama.

The Price of Confession

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Convicted for her husband's murder, a woman must make a tough choice when a fellow prisoner offers to take the blame on her head in exchange for bumping someone off.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff