Rashmika To Play Villain In Her Next Allu Arjun-Starrer

Atlee's Raaka is a pan-India, sci-fi action fantasy entertainer that features a totally different dynamic between the blockbuster on-screen pair.
Key Points
- Rashmika Mandanna reunites with her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun.
- They will be shooting for Atlee's Raaka in July.
- Rashmika turns antagonist for Raaka.
Rashmika Mandanna is set to reunite with her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun, but in a completely new avatar.
She will shed her pretty Srivalli character to play a dark, layered antagonist in Atlee's Raaka. The next shooting schedule will be in Mumbai, in July.
The pan-India, sci-fi action fantasy entertainer features a totally different dynamic between the blockbuster on-screen pair.
Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to explore parallel universes, timelines, and alternate realities.
The production is reportedly utilising international VFX artists and LA-based tech teams, where Allu Arjun and Rashmika underwent character look tests.
Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff