Rashmika To Play Villain In Her Next Allu Arjun-Starrer

Atlee's Raaka is a pan-India, sci-fi action fantasy entertainer that features a totally different dynamic between the blockbuster on-screen pair.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna reunites with her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun.

They will be shooting for Atlee's Raaka in July.

Rashmika turns antagonist for Raaka.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to reunite with her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun, but in a completely new avatar.

She will shed her pretty Srivalli character to play a dark, layered antagonist in Atlee's Raaka. The next shooting schedule will be in Mumbai, in July.

The pan-India, sci-fi action fantasy entertainer features a totally different dynamic between the blockbuster on-screen pair.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to explore parallel universes, timelines, and alternate realities.

The production is reportedly utilising international VFX artists and LA-based tech teams, where Allu Arjun and Rashmika underwent character look tests.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff