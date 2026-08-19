Rashmika Mandanna on the Mend, Set for Cautious Return to Work

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna can rejoice as she is on the path to recovery from a hip injury and will soon return to work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna is nearing full recovery from a recent hip injury.

She plans to resume work cautiously, initially focusing on non-physical scenes and dubbing.

Strenuous action sequences and physically demanding shoots will be avoided for a significant period.

Rashmika Mandanna's worried fans can breathe a sigh of relief. She has almost recovered from her hip injury, but it will be a while before she can do strenuous physical action on screen.

Rashmika has been spending long hours resting, reading, and catching up on all the films that she had been stockpiling for a rainy day.

Cautious Return to Filming

With the doctors giving her the go-ahead to get back on her feet, Rashmika will resume work, though very cautiously.

"No action sequences, no physically straining shooting. Only dubbing non-physical scenes to begin with. Rashmika has always been a bit of superwoman, stretching herself beyond her limits. No more dangerous risks now," a close friend of the actress tells Subhash K Jha.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently posted an update about her health: 'My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long. It's amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is 'slowing down' seems scary but when you are pushed into 'slowing down' -- the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary.. maybe that's what is life.

'Being engulfed in so much love and surrounded with so much positivity prayers and gratitude.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff