Rashmika Mandanna's Best Wedding Look? VOTE!

Namrata Thakker picks Rashmika Mandanna's best wedding looks, and asks you, dear reader, to vote for her best look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna wore many stunning looks at her wedding.

For her sangeet, Rashmika dazzled in a silver ensemble embellished with deep-blue crystal constellations by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

At the Hyderabad reception, she wore a red and black Mysore silk sari handwoven by Madhurya.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pictures are going viral on social media.

The bride especially has been serving one iconic look after another.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

At her wedding ceremony, Rashmika opted for a rust orange sari framed with striking red border and temple-house motifs intricately embroidered across the drape, honouring Hyderabad’s heritage.

Her look, including all the stunning gold jewellery, was rooted in tradition, defining grace and feminine strength.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika dazzled at her sangeet ceremony wearing a stunning silver ensemble dusted with deep-blue crystal constellations designed Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

For the airport look, post-wedding, Rashmika kept it easy breezy in a red and gold angarkha ghera kurta with matching palazzos and dupatta. She completed the look with red bangles and dewy makeup.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anumula Revanth Reddy/Instagram

Rashmika looked beautiful in her olive green Kanjeevaram sari featuring intricate golden zari work as she met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his family to invite them for her wedding reception.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anumula Revanth Reddy/Instagram

Rashmika’s sari game has been strong since her wedding and we love it. Here’s another desi look that we can’t get enough of.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Ms Mandanna makes a strong case for minimalistic fashion in yellow suit dress as she meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for the wedding.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhurya Creations/Instagram

For the grand reception in Hyderabad, Rashmika stuck to her traditional roots and donned a gorgeous red and black Mysore silk sari hand woven by the weavers of Madhurya. Her look was simple yet striking and regal.

Like Rashmika's look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff