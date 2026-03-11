Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Mehendi Pix

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their vibrant mehendi and pradhanam ceremonies.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding rituals showcased traditional ensembles and heartfelt moments.

Rashmika and Vijay wore colour-coordinated outfits for the mehendi evening, featuring traditional motifs and mirror-work.

The couple's wedding took place in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad attended by film folk and political figures.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda set social media abuzz with pictures from their vibrant mehendi and pradhanam ceremonies.

Looking radiant as ever in stunning traditional ensembles, Rashmika and Vijay celebrated the intimate pre-wedding rituals surrounded by their families and close friends.

'It was too perfect but it went off too fast'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Sharing the pix on Instagram, which show the couple soaking in the festivities with bright smiles and heartfelt laughter, Rashmika wrote, 'It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect, but it went off too fast.'

In a couple of frames, Rashmika could be seen sharing an emotional moment with her sister, followed by pictures with their close-knit squad.

The actor looked stunning as minimal mehendi designs adorned her hands, complementing her festive look.

Among many highlights were the candid shots that showcased the couple exchanging playful glances at each other.

'An evening that was lived fully'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay shared a set of pictures, appearing regal as he posed with family and friends, adding to the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

One of the most priceless moments showed Vijay planting a sweet kiss on Rashmika, reflecting their love and affection.

'The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it,' Vijay writes.

For the evening, Vijay and Rashmika chose colour-coordinated traditional outfits. While Vijay chose a hip-length jacket with motifs, he paired it with a deep-blue dhoti and a green short kurta.

Rashmika went for a matching ensemble, accented with mirror-work and motifs.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff