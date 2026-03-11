HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Mehendi Pix

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Mehendi Pix

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 10:46 IST

x

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their vibrant mehendi and pradhanam ceremonies.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding rituals showcased traditional ensembles and heartfelt moments.
  • Rashmika and Vijay wore colour-coordinated outfits for the mehendi evening, featuring traditional motifs and mirror-work.
  • The couple's wedding took place in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad attended by film folk and political figures.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda set social media abuzz with pictures from their vibrant mehendi and pradhanam ceremonies.

Looking radiant as ever in stunning traditional ensembles, Rashmika and Vijay celebrated the intimate pre-wedding rituals surrounded by their families and close friends.

 

'It was too perfect but it went off too fast'

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

 

Sharing the pix on Instagram, which show the couple soaking in the festivities with bright smiles and heartfelt laughter, Rashmika wrote, 'It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect, but it went off too fast.'

In a couple of frames, Rashmika could be seen sharing an emotional moment with her sister, followed by pictures with their close-knit squad.

The actor looked stunning as minimal mehendi designs adorned her hands, complementing her festive look.

Among many highlights were the candid shots that showcased the couple exchanging playful glances at each other.

'An evening that was lived fully'

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

 

Vijay shared a set of pictures, appearing regal as he posed with family and friends, adding to the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

One of the most priceless moments showed Vijay planting a sweet kiss on Rashmika, reflecting their love and affection.

'The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening I wish had a 100 more hours in it,' Vijay writes.

For the evening, Vijay and Rashmika chose colour-coordinated traditional outfits. While Vijay chose a hip-length jacket with motifs, he paired it with a deep-blue dhoti and a green short kurta.

Rashmika went for a matching ensemble, accented with mirror-work and motifs.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
Share:

RELATED STORIES

At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony
At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Festivities Start
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Festivities Start
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies
Rhea, Kriti, Mrunal At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Reception
Rhea, Kriti, Mrunal At Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Reception

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Crisis3:55

'Govt Has Bent Before the US', Priyanka Gandhi Slams...

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO