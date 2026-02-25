HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies

By REDIFF MOVIES
Listen to Article
February 25, 2026 15:04 IST

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are celebrating their wedding with dual ceremonies, honouring their Telugu and Kodava heritages.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Key Points

  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry in Udaipur with two ceremonies.
  • The couple will recreate their iconic Yenti Yenti track during the sangeet ceremony.
  • Despite engagement rumours and media speculation, Vijay and Rashmika remained private about their relationship until the wedding announcement.
 

The Big Fat South Indian Wedding on February 26 promises to be special on many counts. Sources from the Udaipur venue reveals that the couple intends to go through two separate ceremonies.

"The first wedding will be in the Telugu tradition while the second ceremony will be in the Kodava tradition, peculiar to the Coorg district in Karnataka which Rashmika belongs to," a guest from Udaipur informs Subhash K Jha.

It was reportedly Vijay's idea to have two ceremonies to honour the culture and communities that the couple belongs to.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Pandits from Hyderabad arrive in Udaipur to perform the wedding rituals.

Dancing to Yenti Yenti at the sangeet ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

After a game of pool volleyball, the guests enjoyed a game of cricket.

The sangeet ceremony will reportedly take place today, Wednesday, February 25.

To add a nostalgic touch to their festivities, the duo will reportedly recreate their popular track Yenti Yenti from their 2017 film Geetha Govindam during the sangeet ceremony, a tribute to the film that first brought them together.

The star guest arrives

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Sandeep Vanga Reddy gets a red carpet welcome at Udaipur airport as he gave Vijay his big hit Arjun Reddy in 2017.

Sweet Gesture For The Media

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.

Though Vijay and Rashmika envisioned an intimate wedding ceremony, media personnel have gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.

In a thoughtful gesture, the couple hosted both lunch and dinner for them.

Rashmika-Vijay's Love Story

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met first on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2017, a film that became a blockbuster.

Two years later, they reunited for Dear Comrade.

Off-screen, similar holiday backdrops, airport appearances and festive celebrations kept speculation alive about their relationship.

While they remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they showed support to each other publically.

Vijay cheered for her milestones, while Rashmika called him her 'biggest support system'.

Rashmika and Vijay officially confirmed their wedding on February 22 through a joint social media post, and called the wedding 'VIROSH'.

With inputs from Subhash K Jha.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Patcy© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
