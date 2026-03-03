Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet Ceremony: 'Most Fun Night Ever'

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures of their sangeet ceremony, describing it as a night filled with 'love, tears of joy, laughter and music.'

The couple got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Both wore stunning outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posted pictures from their sangeet ceremony, which was held on February 24 in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika and Vijay were dressed in exquisite outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

'The night filled with love'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night,' Rashmika posts.

'It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other... to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmka Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika adds a note for the designers Falguni Shane Peacock too: 'Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!'

'24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!'

See Rashmika's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

'The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Vijay posted, 'Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people.

'@falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) i was in it till 4am :))'

See Vijay's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff