Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: First Appearance After Wedding

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Video: ANI

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as husband and wife, following their wedding on February 26. The newlyweds were spotted at the Udaipur airport, and the media and onlookers just couldn't look away.

Rashmika wore a red churidar set, radiating bridal glow, while Vijay kept it classic in a light blue kurta-pajama.

The couple walked hand-in-hand, smiling warmly at the paparazzi. They also waved and blew kisses before heading inside the airport.

Wedding Details and Celebrations

The wedding was held at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur, and was attended by friends and family. The ceremony blended traditions, with the couple first marrying according to Telugu-Andhra rituals, followed by Kodava customs. Among the notable attendees were Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Lokah actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

A grand reception will reportedly be held for industry colleagues in Hyderabad on March 4.

Onscreen Reunion

Rashmika and Vijay have shared the screen in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Fans can look forward to seeing the real-life couple reunite onscreen once again in the upcoming Telugu action film Ranabaali.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com