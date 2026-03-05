Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda At Their Reception

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception on March 4, and invited prominent figures from the film industry.

Rashmika's custom sari was hand-woven by the weavers at Madhurya.

The couple got married on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful in an exquisite red Mysore silk sari from the label JADE by MK, while Vijay Deverakonda complemented her in a classic veshti and angavastram paired with an ivory silk kurta.

As an ode to her roots, the Gandabherunda motif was gracefully woven into the ensemble. The Gandabherunda, a mythical two-headed bird deeply embedded in South Indian history and emblematic of Karnataka, symbolises immense strength, authority, and vigilance.

Rashmika elevated her look with gold jewellery and a braid adorned with flowers.

Rashmika, with her parents, Madan and Suman Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at the Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.

The morning ceremony followed Telugu Hindu customs in honour of Vijay's heritage while in the evening, the celebrations continued with a Kodava ceremony as a tribute to Rashmika's roots.

The couple recently posted pictures from their sangeet ceremony, which was held on February 24.

