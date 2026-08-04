Rashmika Mandanna On Her Injury: 'It Hurts But...'

Rashmika Mandanna sustained a severe hip injury during a strenuous dance shoot for her film Mysaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna suffered a tendon detachment in her right hip during a dance shoot for Mysaa.

The injury requires six weeks of complete rest and a structured rehabilitation programme, impacting her filming schedules for Ranabaali and Mysaa.

The actress is recuperating at home, engaging in puzzles, and trying to manage her diet during the forced break.

Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a severe hip injury after sustaining a tendon detachment while shooting for her new action thriller, Mysaa. She fell down while performing strenuous dance steps and was rushed to a hospital.

Medical experts have advised her to undergo six weeks of complete rest and a structured rehabilitation programme.

As a result of her injury, Rashmika's films Ranabaali and Mysaa are expected to face temporary delays.

Rashmika shares a health update on Instagram.

'I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine'

Sharing pictures from home as she recuperates, Rashmika writes, 'Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well.

'Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.

'But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher)'

'Mysaa most aggressive film I've ever done for sure'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

'So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure!' Rashmika writes.

'But don't worry.. it hurts but it's not unbearable or something.. so ya that's that.. and I feel like this is god saying you'll never take a break if it's left to you so here.. let me do it for you!

'You know all these injuries I've had is random af - freak accidents. What are the odds. 'Forced holiday -- but hey not complaining at all! I've been doing a lot of puzzles -- had no idea I were this good with them.

'Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can't workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo!

'Well that's about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I'll update soon.' 'Love ya! Don't worry ok.'

She ends her update with a 'Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!'

Here's wishing Rashmika a speedy recovery!

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Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff