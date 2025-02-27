HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rasha-Raveena At Maha Kumbh

February 27, 2025 15:09 IST

Film folk visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and take special blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swami Chidanand Saraswati/Instagram

Rasha Thadani and her mother Raveena Tandon visited the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swami Chidanand Saraswati/Instagram

Raveena performs a special havan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swami Chidanand Saraswati/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo also performed the Ganga arti. Accompanying them was Katrina Kaif.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi takes a dip and writes, 'Must say .. I feel beyond blessed today to have this opportunity and experience coming here on a special day of mahashivratri at Mahakumbh truly overwhelmed and once a life time experience speechless.' 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana posts his experience: 'A dip in divinity मंगलमय महाकुंभ Aapke liye! Mere liye! Meri family ke liye! Hum sab ke liye! Sukh, Samridhi, Shanti! Sab maang aaya hoon! Not saying for caption sake, really prayed dil se to make this world a better place to live.

'God has been extremely kind to give me a very good personal and professional life so far! The best balance of it! Hope it remains like that in future as well! That’s what i prayed for! It just automatically came out! The moment i reached there! Ganga Maiyaaa! Ashirwad banaaye rakhna.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

'The divinity of the Kumbh Mela still resonates within me, it’s essence dwelling in my spirit and residing in my heart,' writes Vidyut Jammwal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla visits the Maha Kumbh with husband Jay Mehta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta posts: 'This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela & it was magical, heartwarming & a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my brother & mom & it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realise the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love ? No ! I’m not!

'It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is,eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo!

'I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then … हर हर महादेव #mahakumbh #2025 #harharmahadev #ting.' 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

