Ranveer, Stree win big at Star Screen Awards

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 14:29 IST

Check out the winners.

The ladies looked amazing.

But the Star Screen Awards wasn't only about glamour.

There was an abundance of talent present and they were duly recognised at the awards ceremony.

Salman Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer won the Best Actor Award for Padmaavat.

Rajkummar Rao shared the award with Ranveer for Stree.

Tiger Shroff.

Neelima Azim with son Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan won the Best Debut Actor Male award for Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak.

Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ayusmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Ayushmann won the Best Actor Critics Award for Badhaai Ho.

Sunny Kaushal.

Sunny Singh.

WATCH! All the action on the red carpet!

Shoumik Sen's Tumbadd won the Best Cinematography Award.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Sriram Raghvan won the Best Director award for Aandhadhun.

Aandhadhun also won the Best Sound Design Award.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Jaideep Ahlawat.

Gulzar with daughter Meghna Gulzar and son-in-law Govind Sandhu.

Gulzar won the Best Lyrics Award for Ae Watan from Raazi for which Arijit won the Best Singer Award too.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao won the Best Actor Critic Award for Badhaai Ho.

Arpita Khan Sharma with Aayush Sharma.

Prateik Babbar and fiance Sanya Sagar.

Mridula Tripathi with husband Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj won the Best Actor in A Supporting Role Award for Stree.

Pranutan Behl with Zaheer Iqbal.

The Stree team won many awards: Amar Kaushik won Best Debutant Director Award; Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK the film's co-producers, won the Best Film Award; Sumit Arora won Best Dialogues; Raj Kummar Rao won Best Actor Award.

Newly wedded Pratima Tanwar and Dinesh Vijan, also a Stree co-producer.

Badhaai Ho Director Amit Ravindranath Sharma with wife Aleya Sen and her mother.

Kiran Juneja with husband Ramesh Sippy.

Shyam Benegal with daughter Pia.