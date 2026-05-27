'If We Hadn't Passed An Order Against Ranveer...'

'...the film industry would have collapsed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points FWICE issued a non-cooperation notice against Ranveer Singh for his sudden exit from Don 3, citing a breach of trust and commitment.

Excel Entertainment, the producers of Don 3, claim to have incurred a loss of Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million) in pre-production costs due to Ranveer Singh's withdrawal.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit stated that the decision was crucial to prevent a precedent that could harm the film industry, emphasising that it was not a ban but a non-cooperation movement.

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson released a statement maintaining the actor's silence on the matter, focusing on dignity, maturity, and respect for professional discussions.

FWICE has reviewed agreements, expense sheets, and WhatsApp chats, asserting that all commitments from Ranveer's side were on paper, not hearsay.

Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 has not gone down well with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. FWICE issued a non-cooperation diktat against the actor for refusing to act in the spy actioner after committing to the project three years ago.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who are producing Don 3 under their banner, Excel Entertainment, claim that they suffered losses of Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million) due to Ranveer's sudden exit.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has released a statement through his spokesperson, stating, 'Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

'While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success.

'Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.'

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, "Three months ago, 250 people were to go abroad for shooting of Don 3. Their air tickets and hotel stays were booked. The technicians, who were hired, committed themselves to Don 3 for next two years and refused other film offers. Now, they are sitting at home with no work because Don 3 is not being made."

FWICE's decision against Ranveer Singh looks discriminatory against him. Why was it so essential? Is this the first time FWICE is taking action against an actor?

It is not about Ranveer Singh but about trust and commitment towards a film project.

Earlier, there must have been cases against actors but I am not aware.

As far as this case is considered, the production house (Excel Entertainment) spent around Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million) in pre-production work for Don 3 as the cost of the movie was Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion).

Just three days before the film unit was to leave abroad (for the shoot), the hero backs out.

FWICE gave him the opportunity to come to us and give his version of backing out but he refused.

He did not turn up and said that this does not come under the jurisdiction of FWICE. We waited but nothing happened from his side.

If we had not passed an order against Ranveer Singh, the film industry would have collapsed.

Tomorrow, a big director or producer can do the same thing -- sign someone and throw an actor out at the last moment. This cannot go on because it is against film industry norms.

'Our workers and technicians across India will not work with Ranveer Singh'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Had Excel Entertainment signed with Ranveer Singh on a stamp paper to make their case strong?

Excel is a corporate company and they cannot make such a big accusation against someone without having documents. We read all the agreements. We went through the excel sheets of expenses for Don 3, we went through the WhatsApp chats of the commitments from Ranveer's side.

Everything is on paper.

But I must add a word that the media used to misrepresent our stance: We have not 'banned' Ranveer Singh. FWICE has no power to ban someone.

But we have issued a non-cooperation notice to our members against Ranveer Singh. Our workers and technicians across India will not work with Ranveer Singh.

Other film (regional) federations in Punjab and other places in India will also not cooperate with Ranveer, as we have tie up with federations across India.

We will not work with Ranveer.

Our members are in lakhs. We have carpenters, light boys, painters, technician, caterers, art directors... they all will not work in a Ranveer Singh movie. There will be non-cooperation from our side for Ranveer's movies.

'The trend that Ranveer Singh has started should not pick up'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet.

But take a look at Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. Ranveer Singh was to act in that film, but at the last moment, he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Ranveer did not complain about this and moreover, it is very common for actors to get replaced in films. So why is it an issue this time?

As far as Bombay Velvet is concerned, there must have been some internal understating between the makers of the film and the actors. Moreover, FWICE can only act if someone comes to us with a complaint.

The trend that Ranveer Singh has started should not pick up. If this picks up, the faith will be lost forever among the members of the film fraternity.

Can you elaborate on that?

Three months ago, 250 people were to go abroad for shooting of Don 3. Their air tickets and hotel stays were booked. The technicians, who were hired, committed themselves to Don 3 for next two years and refused other film offers.

Now, they are sitting at home with no work because Don 3 is not being made.

'Ranveer was not signed for Don 3 after Dhurandhar became a hit'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

It is said that Excel Entertainment was not making Don 3 when Ranveer's career was in a slump between 2022 and 2025. Now that Dhurandhar is a blockbuster and Ranveer is suddenly hot property at the box office, Excel Entertainment decided to start Don 3. Is this true?

Ranveer Singh was signed for Don 3 when his films flopped back-to-back. Ranveer was not signed for Don 3 after Dhurandhar became a hit.

You didn't get my question. Ranveer was signed for Don 3, but Excel Entertainment did not begin shooting for it because Ranveer had become a flop hero after his three films -- '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus -- flopped.

It was only when Dhurandhar became a hit that Excel Entertainment decided to start Don 3.

They were working on the script. It takes years to work on a script and Ranveer knew about it. A grand film like Don 3 takes time to start. Today, even if you want to start a Bhojpuri movie, it takes time.

Ranveer was in touch with Excel even after the first Dhurandhar became a hit. We have read Ranveer's WhatsApp messages where he suggested certain changes in Don 3 scenes.

Ranveer was concerned about Don 3 even after Dhurandhar released. But when the Don 3 unit was about to leave abroad, he backed out.

The question is not about Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it is about the 200 workers and technicians, who lost their livelihood because Ranveer Singh backed out at the last moment. These 200 technicians were gainfully employed but now they are sitting unemployed because of Ranveer Singh.

Social media says the film industry has ganged up against Ranveer Singh because he is an outsider and because the film industry is jealous of him after Dhurandhar's massive success.

Nonsense! Shah Rukh Khan is an outsider as is Akshay Kumar. The film industry does not work in this manner.

It is very difficult to make a film in the first place; who has the time to make a gang here?

Ultimately, the audience is the boss. They decide who will work at the box office and who will not. If you have talent, your movie will work and nobody can stop it.

Everybody in film industry celebrated Dhurandhar after it became a massive hit at the box office.

Ashoke Pandit is known for a one-stop solution to any problem in the film industry. You have never failed to solve any problem. Why then did you fail in Ranveer's case?

We tried to solve it, and I am hopeful that things will get sorted.

Our film industry is a very small industry. Ups and downs happens but we are still trying to sort out things amicably.

We are involving the film producers body too and telling everyone that we must make rules and not let this case get restricted to Ranveer Singh only.

There must be rules and regulations for everyone. Excel Entertainment bore the loss of Rs 45 crore. If it was some other film producer, he would have committed suicide.

You mean Excel has already paid Rs 45 crore to people?

Yes. They are asking Ranveer to return their money as they have incurred losses because of him.

Do you think Don 3 will get made with Ranveer in future?

Yes. We are all working towards that. This will be a great message to the entire nation that the film industry is standing as one. We cannot make fun of the film industry like some family feud is going on. We are trying our best to solve the problem.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff