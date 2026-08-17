Ranveer Singh's Pralay: Zombies In Post-Pandemic Mumbai

Ranveer Singh has begun shooting the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay in Mumbai. It will mark Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan's Bollywood debut.

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ranveer Singh. Photographs: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram; Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, known for co-directing Scam 1992 and directing Lootere.

Pralay is set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a subsequent zombie outbreak

Ranveer Singh's post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay has started filming in Mumbai, with principal photography beginning on August 16, across live locations in and around the city.

About Pralay and its Director

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is positioned as an ambitious survival drama set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a subsequent zombie outbreak.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the start of principal photography, describing Pralay as Ranveer Singh's 'ambitious new survival spectacle'.

Production Details and Cast

Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, whose credits include co-directing Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father Hansal Mehta and directing Lootere.

The film is jointly backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films and Ranveer's Maa Kasam Films.

Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan joins Ranveer in a pivotal role, making her Bollywood debut.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff