Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Goes To Japan

Ranveer Singh's record-shattering spy-action thriller Dhurandhar is set to captivate Japanese audiences.

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

Key Points Dhurandhar is scheduled for release in Japanese theatres on July 10.

The film will be titled Operation Dhurandhar in Japan and feature a Japanese dub.

Ranveer Singh shared a personalised video message inviting Japanese fans to watch the film.

Dhurandhar is heading to Japan!

Aditya Dhar's record-shattering spy-action thriller is scheduled to release in Japanese theatres on July 10, under the title Operation Dhurandhar.

Promotional Efforts and Box Office Ambitions

JioStudios launched a Japanese poster and Ranveer Singh shared a personalised video message inviting Japanese fans to witness 'the biggest Indian movie of all time' on the big screen.

Together, the two Dhurandhar films have shattered records by crossing a combined Rs 3,100 crore (Rs 31 billion) mark globally, making it one of India's biggest actioners.

The makers hope the Japanese run will push the franchise even higher, aiming to test the benchmark set by S S Rajamouli's RRR, which remains the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff