Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic: Who Will Win In March?

Vs: Who Will Win In March?

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Key Points Dhurandhar has become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster ever, and everyone is waiting for its sequel on March 19.

KGF star Yash's new film Toxic is also releasing on March 19, signalling a big clash at the box office.

Trade pundits and film exhibitors are getting worried about this clash, as they fear it will affect the businesses of both films.

The mighty clash at the box office between Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 and Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A fairytale For Grown Ups on March 19 is making trade pundits and film exhibitors nervous.

"How can we accommodate two huge films on the same Friday? Both are audience favourites of the year. One stars the KGF hero, the other is the follow-up to the biggest hit of all times. Plus, they are both over three hours long. Who can we properly showcase both films?" Kumar Abhishek, a Patna exhibitor, asks Subhash K Jha.

There is no possibility of Dhurandhar postponing its release.

"It is a hundred percent on," says a source close to Aditya Dhar. "The date March 19 is final and irrevocable. The false stories doing the rounds about the postponement are the desperate elements to play our film down. People were spreading such rumours before the release of the first part as well."

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 or Yash's Toxic: Who will blink first?

There is a strong possibility of Toxic opting for another release date.

"The March 19 clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 should ideally be avoided," feels trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Both films are hard-hitting, mass-driven spectacles aimed at the same core audience -- single screens and mass belts. A direct clash will split the audience, hurting both films instead of allowing either to realise their full potential. Single screens and mass multiplexes can't support two large-scale films simultaneously and two hugely popular heroes, Yash and Ranveer Singh."

"One film will inevitably dominate the screen count while the other will suffer reduced shows, especially in interiors.

"In today's market, the opening weekend dictates a film's fate. A clash dents opening numbers, perception, and momentum. Instead of one film owning the conversation, social media, and trade chatter, attention gets fragmented. March 19 carries holiday and festive potential in multiple circuits.

"A solo release will capitalise on it. If even one of the two films shifts, both will benefit. A smart release strategy today is not about ego or bravado, it’s about maximising theatrical value."

Why is Dhurandhar 2 so big?

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, has been the biggest Bollywood blockbuster in a single language.

Just what is Toxic about?

IMAGE: Yash in Toxic.

Gangster film Toxic, revolving around a drug cartel, is already making waves, thanks to its bold teaser. Kannada star Yash is not the only person, who's got everyone's attention.

This Toxic heroine has already gone viral, and landed in some controversy.

