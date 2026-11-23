The Divyaj Foundation's Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together prominent Bollywood and sports personalities at the Gateway of India to honour courage against terrorism and promote peace ahead of the 26/11 anniversary.

The Global Peace Honours 2026, organised by the Divyaj Foundation, took place at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Founded by Amruta Fadnavis to honours individuals demonstrating courage against terrorism.

Prominent personalities from Bollywood and sports, including Sachin Tendulkar and Ranveer Singh, attended.

The star-studded evening saw Himesh Reshammiya, Daisy Shah, Zayed Khan showing support.

It was a star-studded turnout at Mumbai's iconic Gateway Of India as prominent personalities attended the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21.

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, it honours individuals who show courage against terrorism and promotes peace, unity, and is held ahead of the 26/11 anniversary.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar performed at the event.

A look at the guests who walked the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh keeps his sunglasses in place as he makes his entrance.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Daisy Shah.

Tanishaa Mukerji.

Amruta Fadnavis twins with daughter Divija Fadnavis.

Dr Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sonia Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya.

Isha Koppikar.

Zanai Bhosle.

Malaika Parekh and Zayed Khan.

Deepshikha and Dhiraj Deshmukh.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar with son Zhiaan Lakdawala.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Suniel Shetty.

Anju and Anu Malik.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with son Vedant.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff