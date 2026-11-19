Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu has made history by becoming the most-viewed Telugu song on YouTube, outperforming the long-standing record held by Butta Bomma.

IMAGE: Ramu Rathod and Likhitha in the Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu music video.

Key Points The independent Telangana folk song Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu has become the most-viewed Telugu song on YouTube.

It surpassed Butta Bomma by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, accumulating over 957 million views.

The song is now the second most-viewed South Indian song on YouTube, behind Dhanush's Rowdy Baby.

The Telangana folk song Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu has officially become the most-viewed Telugu song on YouTube, surpassing Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's blockbuster track Butta Bomma.

Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu has crossed 957 million views, edging past Butta Bomma which currently stands at 955 million.

A Rapid Rise to Stardom

Released on January 23, 2025, Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu achieved this feat in less than two years.

In contrast, Butta Bommafrom the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo held the top spot for nearly seven years.

The independent track was written, sung, and performed by Ramu Rathod, featuring Likhitha in the music video alongside vocals by Prabha and music composed by Kalyan Keys.

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Impact on Regional Music

Traditionally, big budget commercial film soundtracks have dominated Telugu digital streaming charts. The massive success of this private folk track highlights the growing popularity of authentic Telangana folk music and viral social media dance reels.

With this milestone, Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu is now the second most viewed South Indian song on YouTube overall, trailing behind Dhanush's Tamil chartbuster Rowdy Baby.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff