Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo Arrive on OTT

Rani Mukerji's cop, Shahid Kapoor's crook and a whole lot of sinister threats raid OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma finds out.

Key Points Big names headline this week's lineup, with Rani Mukerji returning as a fierce cop in Mardaani 3 and Shahid Kapoor playing a gangster in O'Romeo.

Multiple genres -- crime thrillers, horror like Something Very Bad is Going to Happen), superhero action Daredevil: Born Again, comedy, and international noir Detective Hole -- offer something for every viewer.

Offbeat concepts like time travel in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice are also available.

Top Movies to watch on OTT

Mardaani 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Rani Mukerji slips in fiery cop Shivani Shivaji Roy's khakis for the third time to take down a brand new villain guilty of the growing beggar mafia and child kidnapping racket in Mardaani 3.

O'Romeo

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Inspired by a chapter of author S Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Vishal Bhardwaj's stylish spectacle reunites him with his Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon hero, Shahid Kapoor, and packs in his brand of quirk and lyricism in a tale of deadly gangsters and defiant damsels.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A police station on the verge of shutting down, a severed head of a laughing guy discovered in the fields, the muddled identity of a mysterious man unravelling across diverse perspectives -- intrigue becomes this new 10-part Vijay Sethupathi thriller.

Hey Balwanth

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young man's moral dilemma kicks in when his love for his philanthropist sweetheart collides with the discovery of his father's unlawful endeavours.

Pretty Lethal

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Trouble awaits a bunch of American ballerinas in Hungary after their bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they get caught up with a bloodthirsty gang.

Nawab's Cafe

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A man's desire to reach great heights as well his duty towards his father's wishes concerning their family teashop lead to the proverbial tale of listening to the heart over one's head in Nawab's Cafe.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

To fulfil a strange condition put down by his prospective in-laws, a man must first hunt down a bride for his father ensuing in the comic chaos of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi featuring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Action, comedy, love triangle, time travel, it's all there in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice involving a pair of hitmen and a lady they both love.

Sabdham

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A psychic from Mumbai experiences his worst paranormal case when he gets to the bottom of all the unexplained deaths at a medical college in Munnar.

Top series to watch on OTT

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

Where to watch? English

Language: Netflix

In keeping with its ominous title, the eight-part horror series documents the eerie events leading to a bride-to-be's big, BAD day.

Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)

Master of Nordic noir, Jo Nesbo springs life into his fictional hero, Harry Hole as the tormented Oslo detective in pursuit of a ruthless serial killer whilst fighting his personal demons.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Hell's Kitchen justice seeker resumes his superhero duties as blind lawyer Matt Murdock and his arch nemesis Kingpin continue with their hostilities in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

Bait

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Amidst nagging personal problems, Riz Ahmed's aspirations to portray 007 on screen don't go down well with the public in this meta comedy co-starring our very own Sheeba Chaddha and Soni Razdan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff