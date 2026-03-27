Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo Arrive on OTT

Rani Mukerji's cop, Shahid Kapoor's crook and a whole lot of sinister threats raid OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma finds out.
Key Points
- Big names headline this week's lineup, with Rani Mukerji returning as a fierce cop in Mardaani 3 and Shahid Kapoor playing a gangster in O'Romeo.
- Multiple genres -- crime thrillers, horror like Something Very Bad is Going to Happen), superhero action Daredevil: Born Again, comedy, and international noir Detective Hole -- offer something for every viewer.
- Offbeat concepts like time travel in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice are also available.
Top Movies to watch on OTT
Mardaani 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Rani Mukerji slips in fiery cop Shivani Shivaji Roy's khakis for the third time to take down a brand new villain guilty of the growing beggar mafia and child kidnapping racket in Mardaani 3.
O'Romeo
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Inspired by a chapter of author S Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Vishal Bhardwaj's stylish spectacle reunites him with his Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon hero, Shahid Kapoor, and packs in his brand of quirk and lyricism in a tale of deadly gangsters and defiant damsels.
Muthu Engira Kaattaan
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A police station on the verge of shutting down, a severed head of a laughing guy discovered in the fields, the muddled identity of a mysterious man unravelling across diverse perspectives -- intrigue becomes this new 10-part Vijay Sethupathi thriller.
Hey Balwanth
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A young man's moral dilemma kicks in when his love for his philanthropist sweetheart collides with the discovery of his father's unlawful endeavours.
Pretty Lethal
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Trouble awaits a bunch of American ballerinas in Hungary after their bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they get caught up with a bloodthirsty gang.
Nawab's Cafe
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A man's desire to reach great heights as well his duty towards his father's wishes concerning their family teashop lead to the proverbial tale of listening to the heart over one's head in Nawab's Cafe.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
To fulfil a strange condition put down by his prospective in-laws, a man must first hunt down a bride for his father ensuing in the comic chaos of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi featuring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry.
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Action, comedy, love triangle, time travel, it's all there in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice involving a pair of hitmen and a lady they both love.
Sabdham
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A psychic from Mumbai experiences his worst paranormal case when he gets to the bottom of all the unexplained deaths at a medical college in Munnar.
Top series to watch on OTT
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen
Where to watch? English
Language: Netflix
In keeping with its ominous title, the eight-part horror series documents the eerie events leading to a bride-to-be's big, BAD day.
Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Norwegian (with subtitles)
Master of Nordic noir, Jo Nesbo springs life into his fictional hero, Harry Hole as the tormented Oslo detective in pursuit of a ruthless serial killer whilst fighting his personal demons.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Hell's Kitchen justice seeker resumes his superhero duties as blind lawyer Matt Murdock and his arch nemesis Kingpin continue with their hostilities in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.
Bait
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Amidst nagging personal problems, Riz Ahmed's aspirations to portray 007 on screen don't go down well with the public in this meta comedy co-starring our very own Sheeba Chaddha and Soni Razdan.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff