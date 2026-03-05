Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Arrives On OTT This March

Discover the latest OTT releases, streaming in the month of March. Joginder Tuteja lists them.

Key Points Movies coming up this month: Gandhi Talks, Mardaani 3, Border 2.

Series coming up for release: Young Sherlock, Hello Bachhon, Jazz City.

Original OTT movies coming up: Subedaar, Jab Khuli Kitaab.

Top OTT releases to watch

Young Sherlock

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 4

Young Sherlock reimagines Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective character. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role, and explores the formative years of Sherlock Holmes at age 19, as he studies at Oxford University, and ironically, finds a friend in James Moriarty (Donal Finn).

Subedaar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 5

Anil Kapoor plays the protagonist in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar, which is set in a small town in rustic India. The story is predictable, but still manages to entertain. The series stars Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Radhikka Madan and Saurabh Shukla.

Gandhi Talks

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: March 6

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks is particularly intriguing, as it is a silent film. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari, the critically acclaimed film weaves together the interconnected lives of individuals grappling with personal loss, financial hardship, and complex moral choices.

Hello Bachhon

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 6

Vineet Kumar stars in the web series, Hello Bachhon, which takes forward the story, created by OTT shows like Kota Factory and Aspirants, and movies like Super 30 and 12th Fail. A story with education as the backdrop earns itself immediate reach due to the young Indian population and this one is set to be an inspiring one, since it is based on the journey of educator Alakh Pandey.

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: March 6

Saurabh Shukla directs Jab Khuli Kitaab, about an older married couple (Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia), who want a divorce, and in the process, get reunited.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana.

Border 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 20

The big ticket release in the digital space is Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film has already done theatrical business of over Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) and is still playing at select shows.

Mardaani 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 27

Mardaani 3 saw a fair opening in theatres, and went on to cross the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark. The Mardaani franchise is a hit in the OTT space and the newest instalment by Rani Mukerji -- with Mallika Prasad stepping in as the villain -- should take it forward.

Jazz City

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: March 19

Jazz City is a musical espionage period drama web series that has been created, written, and directed by Soumik Sen. Set in 1971 Calcutta against the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War and intense political unrest, the series follows Jimmy, who gets drawn into a high-stakes world where his choices have severe consequences.

Peaky Blinders - The Immortal Man

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: March 20

The popular British series Peaky Blinders is now a movie with Cillian Murphy reprising his part of Thomas Shelby. This will find a good audience in India because even the Hollywood movie scene is going through a low phase in India.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: Date TBD

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run should have been straight-to-OTT release, considering the huge popularity of the original television show. It couldn't make a mark in the theatres but should find its audience once again on OTT.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff