Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share Heartwarming Pregnancy Photos

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram delight fans with heartwarming maternity photos, marking a new chapter in their love story.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Key Points Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expecting their first child.

The couple announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary with a heartwarming social media post.

Randeep and Lin married in a traditional Manipuri ceremony in 2023.

Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have offered a heartwarming update from their lives, taking fans on their path to parenthood.

In a joint post, Randeep and Lin shared pictures from what appeared to be their maternity photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

The pictures capture a warm, loving atmosphere, showing Lin and Randeep softly caressing her baby bump while posing for the camera.

Exuding the soft pregnancy glow, Lin chose a white knitted dress paired with a matching cardigan, while Randeep was dressed in a rust-coloured polo t-shirt.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love-filled messages and greetings for the couple.

In November last year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, perfectly timing the revelation on their second wedding anniversary.

'A little wild one on the way'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest by a bonfire.

The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, 'Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way.'

Randeep-Lin's love for nature

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Randeep and Lin wed in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023.

Earlier, on several occasions, the actor openly spoke about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life.

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda in Jaat.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in Jaat, which also starred Sunny Deol.

Work is currently underway on the sequel, which will mark the return of Gopichand Malineni's return as the director, with Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y and T G Vishwa Prasad continuing as producers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff