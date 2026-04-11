Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced the name of their newborn daughter as Nyomica, a name signifying 'Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless, like the sky'.

IMAGE: Lin Laishram with daughter Nyomica. Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram, Lin Laishram/Instagram

Key Points The name Nyomica was suggested by Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda.

Nyomica's birth in March coincided with Randeep's father's birthday.

Randeep and Lin married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023 and announced their pregnancy last November.

In a heartfelt note, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have revealed their newborn daughter's name as she completed one month on April 10. The couple have named their daughter Nyomica.

The Meaning Behind Nyomica

IMAGE: Lin Laishram with daughter Nyomica. Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram, Lin Laishram/Instagram

According to Randeep, Nyomica translates to 'Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless, like the sky.' It was suggested by Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda.

Announcing the name, the couple described the moment as profoundly emotional.

'Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. Nyomica felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we're soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents,' they shared in a press note.

A Glimpse into Parenthood

The announcement was accompanied by adorable photographs of Lin Laishram holding her daughter, capturing a quiet and tender moment of early motherhood.

Randeep also expressed gratitude towards his wife, thanking her for bringing their daughter into the world.

The couple had welcomed their daughter in March. The birth reportedly coincided with the birthday of Randeep's father, making it even more special for the family.

Family and Professional Life

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot in a beautiful Manipuri ceremony in 2023, had announced their pregnancy last November.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff