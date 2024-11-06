News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Ranbir's Ramayana To Release In 2 Parts

Ranbir's Ramayana To Release In 2 Parts

Source: PTI
November 06, 2024 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ramayana, a live-action film adaptation of the Hindu epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release in two parts on the festival of Diwali in 2026 and 2027, the makers said.

Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios is producing the film, reportedly starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai PallavI and Yash.

'This epic adaptation brings to life one of India's most cherished tales with unmatched scale and visionary storytelling,' a press release issued by the makers stated.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitesh Tiwari/Instagram

Malhotra shared the official announcement of Ramayana in an Instagram post.

'More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture, our 'RAMAYANA', for people across the world,' the producer wrote alongside the first poster of the film.

'Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family,' he added.

Tiwari is known for directing films such as Dangal and Chhichhore.

According to reports, Ranbir and Sai will play Ram and Sita. In a recent interview, Yash said that he will play the role of Raavan. The makers are yet to confirm the cast.

ALSO READ

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranbir Gets Into Rama Mode
Ranbir Gets Into Rama Mode
Agastya Won't Play Laxman To Ranbir's Ram
Agastya Won't Play Laxman To Ranbir's Ram
Coming Soon! The Ramayan Movies
Coming Soon! The Ramayan Movies
Kamala Harris: 'Female Obama' failed to make it to WH
Kamala Harris: 'Female Obama' failed to make it to WH
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
LMV licence holders can drive heavy vehicles: SC
LMV licence holders can drive heavy vehicles: SC
Don't waster energy in court, focus on...: SC to Pawars
Don't waster energy in court, focus on...: SC to Pawars
More like this
75 cr for Ranbir, Hrithik for Ram, Ravan
75 cr for Ranbir, Hrithik for Ram, Ravan
Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?
Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances