Home  » Movies » Ranbir To Attend Ramayana Launch Despite Conjunctivitis

Ranbir To Attend Ramayana Launch Despite Conjunctivitis

By SUBHASH K JHA July 17, 2026 11:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Despite contracting conjunctivitis, Ranbir Kapoor is set to attend the grand trailer launch of Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp in New Delhi, marking the beginning of promotions for the highly anticipated two-part epic.

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ranbir Kapoor will attend the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp trailer launch in New Delhi despite having conjunctivitis.
  • The event on July 18 will kick off promotions for the two-part mythological epic, with a worldwide cinematic release planned for Diwali 2026 and 2027.
 

The stage is set for the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp trailer launch in New Delhi on July 18, but lead star Ranbir Kapoor has a problem.

He has contracted conjunctivitis from daughter, Raha. Despite the contagious eye infection, he will attend the event, wearing black glasses.

The large-scale event is expected to kick off the promotions for the ambitious two-part film.

Director Nitesh Tiwari, Producer Namit Malhotra, Actors Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor are expected to attend.

The two-part epic is one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema history. It features an adapted Sanskrit background score collaboratively composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The first part will release on Diwali 2026 while Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

More News Coverage

Ranbir KapoorNew DelhiPratham SankalpRamayanaRaha

More From Rediff

The Odyssey Review: Powerful Statement On War And Love

The Odyssey Review: Powerful Statement On War And Love
Lenin Review: Flawed Revenge Saga!

Lenin Review: Flawed Revenge Saga!
Dhamaal 4 Review

Dhamaal 4 Review

Related Stories

Ramayana's Modern Bollywood Avatars

Ramayana's Modern Bollywood Avatars

Quick Links

Alia BhattRakul Preet SinghNamit MalhotraNitesh TiwariKunal Kapoor

Web Stories

Dell Pro Precision 14S Launch In August

Dell Pro Precision 14S Launch In August
Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop

Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop
9 Facts About The Puri Rath Yatra

9 Facts About The Puri Rath Yatra