Ranbir To Attend Ramayana Launch Despite Conjunctivitis

Despite contracting conjunctivitis, Ranbir Kapoor is set to attend the grand trailer launch of Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp in New Delhi, marking the beginning of promotions for the highly anticipated two-part epic.
Key Points
- Ranbir Kapoor will attend the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp trailer launch in New Delhi despite having conjunctivitis.
- The event on July 18 will kick off promotions for the two-part mythological epic, with a worldwide cinematic release planned for Diwali 2026 and 2027.
The stage is set for the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp trailer launch in New Delhi on July 18, but lead star Ranbir Kapoor has a problem.
He has contracted conjunctivitis from daughter, Raha. Despite the contagious eye infection, he will attend the event, wearing black glasses.
The large-scale event is expected to kick off the promotions for the ambitious two-part film.
Director Nitesh Tiwari, Producer Namit Malhotra, Actors Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor are expected to attend.
The two-part epic is one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema history. It features an adapted Sanskrit background score collaboratively composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The first part will release on Diwali 2026 while Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027.
Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff