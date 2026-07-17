Ranbir To Attend Ramayana Launch Despite Conjunctivitis

Despite contracting conjunctivitis, Ranbir Kapoor is set to attend the grand trailer launch of Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp in New Delhi, marking the beginning of promotions for the highly anticipated two-part epic.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor will attend the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp trailer launch in New Delhi despite having conjunctivitis.

The event on July 18 will kick off promotions for the two-part mythological epic, with a worldwide cinematic release planned for Diwali 2026 and 2027.

The stage is set for the grand Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp trailer launch in New Delhi on July 18, but lead star Ranbir Kapoor has a problem.

He has contracted conjunctivitis from daughter, Raha. Despite the contagious eye infection, he will attend the event, wearing black glasses.

The large-scale event is expected to kick off the promotions for the ambitious two-part film.

Director Nitesh Tiwari, Producer Namit Malhotra, Actors Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor are expected to attend.

The two-part epic is one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema history. It features an adapted Sanskrit background score collaboratively composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The first part will release on Diwali 2026 while Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff