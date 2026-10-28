Ranbir, Sai, Yash At Ramayana's LA Premiere

Ramayana: Part 1 had its premiere in Los Angeles, drawing attention ahead of its global release on November 5.

IMAGE: Producer Namit Malhotra, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash and Director Nitesh Tiwari at the premiere of Ramayana: Part 1 in Los Angeles. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The grand premiere of Ramayana: Part 1 was held in Los Angeles, attended by lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, along with Director Nitesh Tiwari and Producer Namit Malhotra.

Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash posed for photographers, expressing excitement at the star-studded event at the David Geffen Theatre.

Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic, with Part 1 releasing worldwide on November 5, 2026, and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 saw a grand premiere in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event brought the film's lead cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash on the red carpet, alongside several renowned Hollywood dignitaries.

Star-Studded Event in Los Angeles

IMAGE: Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit. Photograph: ANI Photo

The premiere was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Director Nitesh Tiwari and Producer Namit Malhotra are seen posing for the shutterbugs, flashing cheerful smiles.

Ranbir dressed traditionally, pairing a silver bandhgala suit with black trousers, while Sai Pallavi picked a pink sari for the occasion.

Yash was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit.

Cast and Global Release Details

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

The first part will release on November 5, followed by Part 2 next Diwali.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff